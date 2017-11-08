Celebrity

Social Media Reacts to McKayla Maroney’s Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Team Doctor

On Wednesday, Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney said in a statement that she had been sexually […]

On Wednesday, Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney said in a statement that she had been sexually assaulted by Dr. Larry Nasser, the former physician for the U.S. national and Olympic gymnastics teams.

Maroney wrote in her statement that she wanted people to know the abuse wasn’t just happening in Hollywood, and that she was inspired to speak out after seeing others come forward.

“Dr. Nassar told me that I was receiving ‘medically necessary treatment that he had been performing on patients for over 30 years,’” the 21-year-old wrote. “It started when I was 13 years old, at one of my first National Team training camps, in Texas, and it didn’t end until I left the sport. It seemed whenever and wherever this man could find the chance, I was ‘treated.’”

In light of the recent allegations against Harvey Weinstein and the #MeToo movement, social media was quick to respond to Maroney’s words, with may offering messages of support.

Sympathy

Many Twitter users, including gold medal-winning Olympian Dominique Moceanu, shared their sorrow for the horror Maroney endured.

Strength

Many praised Maroney for sharing her story, noting how difficult it must have been for her to do so.

Speaking out

Others expressed their appreciation for Maroney speaking out, noting that she was heard and validated.

