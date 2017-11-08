Social Media Reacts to McKayla Maroney’s Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Team Doctor

On Wednesday, Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney said in a statement that she had been sexually assaulted by Dr. Larry Nasser, the former physician for the U.S. national and Olympic gymnastics teams.

Maroney wrote in her statement that she wanted people to know the abuse wasn’t just happening in Hollywood, and that she was inspired to speak out after seeing others come forward.

“Dr. Nassar told me that I was receiving ‘medically necessary treatment that he had been performing on patients for over 30 years,’” the 21-year-old wrote. “It started when I was 13 years old, at one of my first National Team training camps, in Texas, and it didn’t end until I left the sport. It seemed whenever and wherever this man could find the chance, I was ‘treated.’”

In light of the recent allegations against Harvey Weinstein and the #MeToo movement, social media was quick to respond to Maroney’s words, with may offering messages of support.

Many Twitter users, including gold medal-winning Olympian Dominique Moceanu, shared their sorrow for the horror Maroney endured.

@McKaylaMaroney I’m so sorry this happened to you. I’m proud of you for speaking up and finding your voice. May you begin healing. — Dominique Moceanu (@Dmoceanu) October 18, 2017

No dream should “require” sexual abuse. This has to stop. So sorry you went through this @McKaylaMaroney ? https://t.co/OGXfhAMgDb — Maiah Ocando (@MaiahOcando) October 18, 2017

Horrifying, soul-crushing and so fucking important. You are so brave and beautiful. I’m so sorry for what you have been through. Thank you. — Deanna Hong (@DeannaHong) October 18, 2017

Many praised Maroney for sharing her story, noting how difficult it must have been for her to do so.

These are powerful, necessary words from McKayla Maroney.



I can’t imagine how difficult it was to share this. https://t.co/wZ8SPPVTmU — Whitney McIntosh (@WhitneyM02) October 18, 2017

What you’ve done is a brave thing to do, to tell your experience to the world. Hopefully this gives people the confidence to speak up… — Daniel Davies (@TheRebel112) October 18, 2017

so heartbreaking how many girls this has happened to. thank you for being so courageous and brave and using your voice. love you mckayla. — alyssa (@stephlabbes) October 18, 2017

I’m so proud of you for speaking out about something like this, where many would be ashamed and afraid. Thank you for bringing awareness. ? — えみ (@osnapitzemmie) October 18, 2017

Others expressed their appreciation for Maroney speaking out, noting that she was heard and validated.

“It’s never too late to speak up” Never. Ever. Thank you @McKaylaMaroney #metoo — Jessica O’Beirne (@OtotheBeirne) October 18, 2017

So brave and so heartbreaking thank you for this. I hope it helps change things. Drastic changes need to be made ?? — Danusia Francis (@danusiafrancis) October 18, 2017

Bless you, @McKaylaMaroney. You probably saved some lives today. — Dr. ChandaQuark ?? (@IBJIYONGI) October 18, 2017

