'Mayans M.C.': Raoul Max Trujillo Mourns Death of His Mother

Mayans M.C. actor Raoul Max Trujillo is mourning the loss of his mother, who "took her last breath yesterday (Jan. 17) and joined the ancestors." Trujillo, who plays Che "Taza" Romero" in the Sons of Anarchy spinoff, penned a touching message to his "sweet and beautiful mother" on Instagram. He also shared a set of photos in memory of his mom as part of the post. "Mothers are special... mine was a true matriarch who shared unconditional love, wisdom and a dry sardonic humour and laughed so hard she cried like a child," he said. "I will miss her and my heart will forever feel an empty space hence forward. Dance with papa in the night skies serenaded by wind and storms joining the stars to illuminate our dark nights. I love you forever."

Several of the star's followers shared their condolences in the comment section underneath the post. Actor Tatanka Means told Trujillo, "So sorry brother, you and your family are in my prayers today. Blessings to your Mom on her new journey." Along with A Different World alum Cree Summer, who sent only a heart emoji under the image, Canadian actress Jessica Matten also sent her condolences. "Sending you and the whole family tons of love," Matten said. "Call anytime if you ever need."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raoul Max Trujillo (@raoulmaxtrujillo_official)

Trujillo will star in the upcoming season of Mayans M.C., which is scheduled to premiere sometime in early 2021, according to Cinemaholic. The show's second season debuted in September of 2019 and was quickly picked up for another installment in November. "Feeling pumped and blessed for this show, cast and crew," Trujillo wrote of the update in an Instagram post. Of course with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, production was left hanging for much of 2020. The show eventually started filming in October.

Clayton Cardenas as Angel, J.D. Pardo as EZ, Michael Irby as Bishop, Sarah Bolger as Emily, Danny Pino as Miguel Galindo, Richard Cabral as Johnny Cruz, Carla Baratta as Adelita, Edward James Olmos as Felipe Reyes, Emilio Rivera as Marcus Alvarez, and Ray McKinnon as Lincoln Potter join Trujillo as returning cast members. Sons of Anarchy creator Kevin Sutter won't be returning for the new season. He resigned from the show following claims that his behavior was "unprofessional." His co-creator Elgin James has taken over his role.