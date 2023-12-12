'Mayans M.C.' Star JD Pardo Makes Huge Career Move

Mayans M.C. star JD Pardo isn't straying far from FX. After the popular Sons of Anarchy spinoff, created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, concluded its five-season run earlier this year, the actor marked a major career move by signing a first-look deal with FX Productions to develop new television programming for FX, according to a Dec. 11 report from Deadline.

At this time, details of the deal are unclear. Sharing the news on Instagram Monday, Pardo teased, "let's get to work," as he also took the opportunity to reflect on his career. In the post, the actor wrote, "I thank God for this blessing," reflecting how, "as a teen, I used to sit under our street sign 'Lullaby Lane' in Panorama City at night and imagine having a production company. This dream is now a reality."

"I want to thank everyone at FX, especially John Landgraf for his constant support and guidance. I want to thank [Sutter] and Elgin for bringing me into the SOA universe, allowing me to grow as an actor, and start my journey as a producer and director. My desire is to continue what you have so graciously taught me," he continued. "To my team: Graciella, Brittany,Hanley, Houston and John. I love you and I don't have all the words to show my appreciation for your belief in me, so I'll just say this...let's get to work!"

The deal will keep Pardo at FX, where he starred as EZ Reyes across all five seasons of Mayans M.C. The hit series debuted in 2019 as a spinoff of Sons of Anarchy and centered around the Sons' rivals-turned-allies, the Mayans Motorcycle Club. The Emmy-winning show ran for five seasons before concluding in July 2023. In addition to starring as the show's lead actor, Pardo later added producer to his credits and went on to make his directorial debut in the Season 5 episode titled, "I See The Black Light."

Pardo's acting career began with recurring arcs on NBC's 2004 musical series American Dream and in the CBS series Clubhouse. He went on to star in the Lifetime movie A Girl Like Me: The Gwen Araujo Story, which was honored with the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Movie for Television in 2006. His other credits include F9: The Fast Saga (2021), Guillermo Arriaga's The Burning Plain (2008), Snitch (2013) and Summit's final installment of the Twilight Series Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012). He was recently seen in Prime Video's action-thriller series The Terminal List and is next set to appear in Prime Video's reimagining of the 1989 MGM film Road House.