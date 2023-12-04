Jake Gyllenhaal's 'Road House' Remake Won't Get a Theatrical Release

The upcoming Road House remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal will not get a theatrical release. Amid producer Joel Silver's firing over accusations of verbal abuse against two female executives, Amazon Studios has reportedly opted to nix any plans to drop the movie in theaters and is instead said to be eyeing an early 2024 release as a streaming title under Amazon's MGM label.

Variety, which was first to report the news, said Silver pushed for a theatrical release, the outlet reporting that the disgraced producer is still expected to receive a producing credit because the film is complete. He will not, however, be involved in any marketing or distribution conversations going forward. Meanwhile, Puck's Matt Belloni reported that the decision has left several people – Silver, who was also reportedly fired from a Mark Wahlberg-starring movie, director Doug Liman, and Ari Emanuel – "so pi-ed." The group was reportedly so angry at Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke over the decision that they convinced Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to screen the film himself on his yacht in the hopes of convincing him to push for a theatrical release. Puck said Salke, however, didn't change her mind.

A remake of the classic '80s action pic, the upcoming Road House follows Gyllenhaal's character, a former UFC fighter who "takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise." The film also stars UFC star Conor McGregor, Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp, and Bob Menery.

Liman directs from a script written by Anthony Bagarozzi & Charles Mondry, with Silver attached as producer for his company, Silver Pictures. JJ Hook, Alison Winter and Aaron Auch serve as executive producers. Of reports of Silver's firing, Anthony Pellicano, Silver's longtime associate, said, "The parting of the ways is amicable. He was not fired. There were just disagreements with creative concerns." Meanwhile, attorney Bryan Freedman, who reps Silver, "As Amazon readily admits, Joel Silver completed all of this services on Road House and was not relieved of his duties, terminated or fired from his services on Road House... To say he was fired is irresponsible and defamatory."