‘Mayans M.C.’ Season 2 Finale Ends With Bloody Attack, Surprise ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Cliffhanger

Mayans M.C. marked the end of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff series’ second season with heartbreak, revenge and plenty of surprises. The FX motorcycle drama series said goodbye wrapped up its latest chapter Tuesday with EZ (JD Pardo) finally earning his kutte and finally avenging his mother’s death.

The final episode also left many questions unanswered, just in time for Monday’s Season 3 renewal to assure the beloved cable drama will return in 2020.

Take a look at the craziest moments from the Mayans M.C. Season 2 finale and how fans reacted on social media.

Birthday

The episode did not wait long to share big moment, as Adelita (Carla Baratta) returned to the show after weeks of absence for viewers to see her give birth to her baby while on Potter’s (Ray McKinnon) custody. With Emily (Sarah Bolger) promising Palomo’s intel to EZ to secure Felipe’s (Edward James Olmos) safety in Episode 9, it looks like Adelita will not be released anytime soon.

“I’m not ok! I’m nervous not knowing what may go down,” one Twitter user wrote at the start of the show.

“THE BABY IS HERE,” another fan wrote.

Confession

After spending two seasons with the mystery surrounding the death of EZ and Angel’s (Clayton Cardenas) mother, Marisol Reyes, the Season 2 finale saw as Dita (Ada Maris) finally took responsibility for ordering the hit on the Reyes parents.

While on another rooftop meeting with Felipe, Dita confessed that after seeing him and Marisol enjoying their new lives in Santo Padre for the first time in 20 years, she could not stand seeing them happy so he decided to have them killed. She also told Felipe that since Miguel (Danny Pino) was relocating to the city, she feared he would try to get close due to the possibility of him being his father, and she could not risk the truth coming out.

After confessing, she told Felipe that the fire that injured her ahead of Season 2 did not kill her because the only person that could bring her to justice was Ignacio Cortina (Felipe’s old name).

You killed her because you were paranoid?!?!?

What a bitch#MayansFX @SOAMayanAddicts — Alicia Marie (@SPNCobraKai) November 6, 2019

“Felipe wasn’t going to try to connect w/ Miguel. Her damn excuses,” one user commented.

“Sooooo Dita Was Mad For Being The Side Chick?” Another user wondered.

A Plan

The Season 2 finale also addressed Bishop’s (Michael Irby) decision to seek revenge against the Vatos Malditos for Rez’s (Antonio Jaramillo) death. The first setback in their plan for revenge came from news that the other charter of the Mayans threatened to separate from the organization if the Santo Padre crew ruined the new guns deal.

Bishop agrees to meet with the president of the VM at his home and have a civil conversation about what happened. Though it appeared negotiations would end peacefully, the president took note that the Mexican club would be getting together the next day to celebrate the leader’s family member’s 90th birthday.

Bishop then met with the other Mayans leaders and all voted to not retaliate against the VM and keep the business intact, though the Santo Padre crew were just saving face as they planned their revenge.

“Aw man…don’t think I want to be a guest at that party,” one user wrote, predicting what would happen next.

“That can’t be it bishop wtf,” another fan commented.

Back Off

Lincoln Potter had been harassing EZ and Angel to take down the Galindos and the club, but they finally got one over him. After Emily provided the information that Potter fathered a son with a witness to an important case, the brothers met with their adversary and threatened to blow up his career and life.

Though Miguel’s plan was to use the intel to free Adelita, EZ let Angel decide if they should use it to save Felipe after Potter had threatened to have him deported. With their threat, Potter not only eliminated all his information on Ignacio Cortina, but also made him grant citizenship to their father and their late mother Marisol.

“Yesss Angel please, shoot him in the face,” one user commented.

“Ez was like here have some RECEIPTS Potter,” another user joked.

Karma Collects

In perhaps one of the most heartbreaking moments on the show so far, Dita ran away from her security detail once again to meet with Felipe, EZ and Angel and make things right for her actions. After writing letters to make her death seem like a suicide, she tells her former love she knows he would not be capable of killing her, which is why she called his sons.

Despite Felipe’s hesitation, EZ volunteers to end his journey to avenge Marisol’s death by killing Dita. The heartbreaking scene shows as EZ brutally chokes Miguel’s mother to death before he and Angel set her body on fire.

She want karma or justice, tell Miguel the truth and make him her killer. Not burden EZ and Angel with her death and the fall out from it #MayansFX pic.twitter.com/I39dXJoZH6 — ♉️Emerald (@1LadySky2Blu) November 6, 2019

“He’s crying I’m done that’s it,” one user tweeted during the tragic scene.

“Ez nooo,” another user wrote.

“Yooooooo…. EZ is cold,” another user commented.

The cold-blooded scene is immediately followed by EZ getting his kutte and officially becoming a member of the Mayans Santo Padre charter. Near the end of the episode, Miguel and Emily found Dita’s note and, later, her body. Though Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) found motorcycle tracks near the body, he brushed them away, seemingly ensuring Dita’s death will not be considered a murder.

Revenge

After EZ got his kutte, the Season 2 finale featured one of the show’s most brutal sequences yet as the Mayans rode to the VM president’s home and shot and killed everyone attending the woman’s 90th birthday party.

“Knew they were going to take care of business,” one user commented during the rampage.

“Light them up Mayans,” another user wrote.

“Dayum….they did not come to play…” another fan commented.

It does not seem the war between the two clubs will end any time soon, however, as the president and his grandma survived the attack and are now on the run.

Heartbreak

As the Mayans searched for the missing VM president, Angel got an unusual text, and later a call from Potter. After the government officials did a DNA test on Adelita’s child, Potter tells Angel Adelita gave birth to his son and now the two men have something in common.

They will know the pain of knowing their sons are out there, as well as the reality that the baby will never know who he is. Will Angel find a way to reunite with his family in Season 3?

“So it is Angel’s baby…but my heart is pounding because something bad is about to happen,” one user commented.

“Angel got a picture of his child , but his son is being used as leverage,” another user wrote.

“Angels’s the daddy here we go again with the blackmailing,” a third user wrote.

Who’s Dead?

With enough heartbreak and blood to hold us over until Season 3, Mayans could not wrap up Season 2 without one final Sons of Anarchy crossover moment. This one, however, was not as happy as the ones before.

After the attack on the party died down, as the Mayans killed everyone in the room, EZ goes to Bishop with some unsettling news. While they have not found the VM president, there is another problem they have to address.

They all walk to another room in the house where they find another casualty from the attack. The twist? The man dead on the floor is wearing a Sons of Anarchy kutte. We will have to wait until 2020 to find out who was killed in the raid.

They done killed one of the Sons #MayansFX pic.twitter.com/GnMtVQB0hr — Keith Hudson (@muzikiztherapy) November 6, 2019

“Uh oh I wonder what sons member that was,” one user commented.

“We’re supposed to wait almost a year for the next season? I can’t,” another user wrote.

“WHO WAS THAT!!!???? Was it Happy?? AHHHH!!! Who the f— killed a Son?!!” another user wrote

Will the Sons seek revenge? Will the Mayans face consequences for going rogue? Can it be 2020 already? Mayans M.C. will return for Season 3 next year on FX.