Max Von Sydow: Kyle MacLachlan Reacts to ‘Dune’ Co-Star’s Death

Following the death of legendary actor Max von Sydow, his Dune co-star Kyle MacLachlan has taken to social media to react to the sad news. In a post, MacLachlan expressed his sorrow over the passing of Von Sydow, referring to him as “a gentle giant,” alongside a photo of the two together from Dune. MacLachlan then went on to praise Von Sydow for his “presence and power,” on-camera. Many of MacLachlan’s followers have since commented on the post, with one writing, “Beautiful picture & tribute. I’m going to watch this film this week. And what a sad day.”

Saddened to hear of the passing of #MaxVonSydow. We worked together in the film, #Dune. He was very kind. A gentle giant with tremendous presence and power. pic.twitter.com/n5X8t0cP5I — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) March 9, 2020

“How fortunate for you @Kyle_MacLachlan. I was always struck by the gravitas he could bring to scenes in mere seconds. Such a screen presence,” another user said.

“He was a giant indeed. Well said… He will be missed,” someone else offered, while one more person commented, “He makes me proud to be Swede.”

“Bless the maker and his water, bless the coming and going of him, may his passing cleanse the world.” (The Imperial Planetologist, Dr. Liet-Kynes) #MaxVonSydow — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) March 9, 2020

MacLachlan is not the only actor mourning the death of Von Sydow, as Sam Neill also took to Twitter to memorilize the Hollywood icon.

“Thank you for letting me know,” he wrote, responding to a user who notified him of the news. “It was a truly great privilege to work with and get to know #MaxVonSydow, one of the greatest actors that ever graced the screen. And a wonderful, kind and gracious man. I am very sad.”

I’m very sorry to learn of Max von Sydow’s passing. I had the pleasure to meet him at The Force Awakens premiere. He was kind & a legendary actor. Even with his many achievements, he seemed so enthusiastic about his part in the new trilogy. My thoughts go to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/5mkZmo8EfD — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) March 9, 2020

“There have been a zillion movies about revenge. Max Von Sydow shows how it’s done: straight-faced, dispassionate, efficient. The Virgin Spring was my intro to this amazing actor, then 7th Seal, Hour of the Wolf…great work, always,” actor Michael McKean added.

Von Sydow was 90 years old at the time of his death.