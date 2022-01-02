Max Julien, ‘The Mack’ Star, Dead at 88

The Mack star Max Julien has died at 88, his wife discovering him early Saturday morning. Julien is best known for his role in The Mack as Goldie and writing his Cleopatra Jones.

“During Julien’s decades-long career, he was known for being bold, honest and straightforward,” the statement from Julien’s family reads. “He would live and speak his own truth both professionally and privately. He was thought of as a rare ‘man among men.’”

Comic writer and film producer David F. Walker broke the news of the blaxploitation star’s passing, honoring him with praise and a rendering of Julien’s look in The Mack. “Max Julien Jan. 1, 1945 – Jan. 1, 2022 I met Max back in 1996. He was a great human being, and we had so many amazing conversations. He was brilliant and hilarious and charismatic… R.I.P,” the caption on the post reads.

No cause of death has been revealed for Julien yet, but his family’s comment alludes to a sudden passing at home. His career was light in acting credits, according to TMZ, but he is a piece of cinematic history thanks to The Mack. Julien portrayed Goldie in the 1973 film, an “up-and-coming pimp” in Oakland that seeks to be the top of the game while facing down the police and a drug lord after prison.

Julien co-starred with comedian Richard Pryor in the film before his ascent to the top of the comedy world. Along with a memorable soundtrack from R&B master Willie Hutch, The Mack offers a recipe for success and stands as a classic of the genre. It has also become a major piece of pop culture history, including in the hip hop world where several lines and scenes from the film earn a spot of praise in songs by LL Cool J, Public Enemy, Snoop Dogg, Wu-Tang member Raekwon and many others.

He would also pay tribute to his role in The Mack with an appearance in Def Jam’s How to Be a Player as a similar character and mentor to Bill Bellamy’s lead role as Uncle Fred.