Matthew Perry Broke Months of Silence on Instagram With Peculiar Photos in Days Before His Death

Perry returned to Instagram this month after about four months off, even posting a photo of the jacuzzi where he was found dead.

Actor Matthew Perry had just recently become active on social media again in the days before his death. The Friends star had stopped posting on Instagram for over four months before October, when he began making a series of lighthearted posts about his day-to-day life. The comments of those posts are now filled with remarks from mourning fans.

Perry passed away on Saturday at his home in Los Angeles, according to a report by TMZ. His official cause of death has not been revealed, but sources close to him said that he was discovered in his jacuzzi and is suspected to have drowned. No drugs were found on the premises and no foul play is suspected. Earlier this year, Perry used his Instagram page to promote his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, but in the last few weeks he has been using it in a more casual way, including a photo of his jacuzzi.

Perry returned to Instagram two weeks ago with a photo of someone working on the landscaping outside of a Los Angeles home. In the caption, he joked: "Why can Elon Musk send a woman to the moon and not be able to invent a silent leaf blower?" The next post, about a week later, is a photo of Perry with his father, and after that he shared a video tour of his home theater where he was settling in to watch The Batman.

Perry must have enjoyed the movie because he made a few more Batman-related posts over the next few days, referring to himself as "Mattman." In hindsight, some fans questioned these posts, including one that said: "Rest easy. I'm on a tall building," and another that said: "This is all I've had to eat today" alongside a clip of three berries. Perry also carved the Batman symbol into a pumpkin last week, posted a short clip of the moon, and finally, posted a photo of himself in his jacuzzi on Monday.

Perry's final post shows him sitting in the far corner of his large hot tub at night, overlooking some houses in the distance. An eerie light surrounded the actor and a cloudy moon hung overhead. Perry was wearing large headphones in the picture. The caption read: "Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman."

Many commenters feared that these posts were signs they missed – perhaps cries for help or indications that Perry was struggling with his addiction once again. Either way, they are mourning the actor after his unexpected passing.