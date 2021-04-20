Matthew McConaughey's Possible Political Future Boosted by Promising Poll

✖

Will Matthew McConaughey move into politics after a successful career in film? Potentially. For years now, fans have speculated that McConaughey was heading in that direction, and it's only gaining momentum. According to a poll that was released by the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler, the 51-year-old could have a real shot at Texas' governor position if he were to enter the race next year.

According to Dallas News, the poll found that 45% of Texas registered voters would vote for McConaughey, whereas 33% would vote for current governor Greg Abbott, while 22% would vote for someone else. However, while the actor may have had a double-digit lead, 56% of Republicans said they would vote for Abbott, while 30% would vote for McConaughey. Over the years, the How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days actor has answered multiple questions, over-and-over again on whether he would consider running for governor of his home state. While he hasn't shunned the idea completely, he has detailed that he just wants to make a positive difference in his future.

"I'm looking into now, what is my leadership role?," he told ET Canada "Because I do think I have some things to teach and share." He then added, "What is my role, what is my category in my next chapter of life that I'm going into now?" When he was asked at the time if he would run, he said, "It's a true consideration." However, if he did chose to do so, he's noted in the past that "it would be up to the people more than it would me." While it's a serious "consideration," McConaughey did say that a lot would have to change before he'd actually jump in the deep end.

"I would say this: look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now," he confessed. "And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested." He also described his political philosophy as supporting "personal values to rebind our social contracts with each other as Americans," but questioned, "how much you can really get done in politics." While he hasn't given a hard no, he did confess that he's considering "leadership roles" moving forward. "As I move forward in life, am I going to consider leadership roles where I can be most useful? I'd love to, I'm doing that regardless. That's where I sit right now," he said.