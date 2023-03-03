Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Aboard Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing

Camila Alves is counting her blessings after a recent terrifying mid-air scare. The Brazilian model and designer, who is the wife of Matthew McConaughey, was board Lufthansa Flight 469 Wednesday when the airplane flying from Austin, Texas to Frankfurt, Germany experienced "significant turbulence, causing it to plummet almost 4,000 feet.



Alves opened up about the terrifying incident on Instagram, where she shared video she recorded during the flight of the rough turbulence. Detailing the incident, Alves explained that "on Flight last night, plane dropped almost 4000 feet." According to Alves, "everything was flying everywhere," with the accompanying video showing food items, trays, blankets, and other debris scattered across the aisle. Alves said the turbulence resulted in seven people going to the hospital, the model adding, "to respect the privacy of those around me that's all I am showing but the plane was a CHAOS And the turbulence keep on coming."

"Thank God everyone was safe and ok. I must say everyone @marriottbonvoy by the airport of Washington where we had to divert to and spend the night was so kind! And we made it to the bar with 1 minute before closing...slept well, getting on new flight today," she added. "To the journey I continue."



A source later confirmed to NBC News that Alves as well as her husband were aboard the flight. According to the outlet, the Lufthansa flight was traveling from Texas to Germany when the Airbus A330-300 "encountered brief but severe turbulence about 90 minutes after takeoff." Per the Federal Aviation Administration, the crew reported encountering severe turbulence around 37,000 feet while the aircraft was over Tennessee. A source told NBC News that a flight attend "was literally standing up serving drinks, so he had no way to brace himself. At one of the drops, he literally, completely, hit the ceiling and dropped down and was completely horizontal." The plane diverted at Dulles International Airport in the Virginia suburbs of Washington, where it safely landed at 9:12 p.m. Seven people aboard the plane were taken to hospitals



In a statement to CNN, Lufthansa explained, "this was so-called clear air turbulence, which can occur without visible weather phenomena or advance warning." The airline added in an emailed statement to NBC News, "Lufthansa regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers. The safety and well-being of passengers and crew members is Lufthansa's top priority at all time." The FAA confirmed it will investigate the incident.