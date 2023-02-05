Matthew McConaughey Reveals Surprising Reason He Took 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' Role

Matthew McConaughey has many reasons for taking his film roles over the years. Awards consideration, interesting roles, and large paychecks are all reasons fans can expect. But according to a new interview with Vanity Fair (via PEOPLE), McConaughey had supernatural help for one specific role.

As the actor tells the outlet, he was initially torn on starring in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days opposite Kate Hudson. Then one mysterious encounter on Sunset Boulevard changed his mind.

"I remember considering whether I was going to do it or not one night while on a walk down Sunset Boulevard," the Fool's Gold actor said. "Suddenly, this guy comes up out of nowhere to me – he was a fortune teller guru [and] goes, 'Can I tell you your fortune real quick?'"

"I was like, 'Yeah, man. Sure,'" the EdTV star added. "He immediately goes, 'There's a movie you're considering right now. It's a romantic comedy. You have to do this or it will be one of the biggest regrets of your life. It is going to be a blast, it is going to be an incredible experience and it is going to make a bunch of money.'"

While this encounter could've played out a million different ways, especially if a bag of cheeseburgers was involved, McConaughey's first thought was far from it. "I remember thinking, Did the studio hire this guy?" he said. "I laughed at the thought, but I also remember taking a more serious consideration...I think I even accepted the offer the next day."

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days was part of the final gasps of romantic comedy success at the movie theaters. They never went anywhere and still seem to filter out every year, with some new looks here and there. But today's offerings are far from the box office success How to Lose a Guy and others managed 20 years ago.

Now Hudson is selling her lifestyle brand and appearing in Glass Onion, while McConaughey has used his Oscar win to attempt some roles far from the romantic genre.