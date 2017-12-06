Matt Lauer’s Wife Seen Without Her Wedding Ring

Amid the wave of sexual assault allegations being leveled at former Today show anchor Matt Lauer, Lauer’s wife, Annette Roque, has been spotted without her wedding ring.

Along with a photo, Page Six reports that Roque was seen without her ring on Wednesday as she visited a grocery store in the Hamptons, where the couple has a home.

Roque’s father, Henri, previously said that the couple is not going to stay together and that “everybody feels betrayed.”

“She is not going to stay with him and work it out. They are not together trying to work it out,” he said.

“I feel s— about the whole thing. The situation is so bad. I have met Matt, he was a nice guy. I feel kind of betrayed. It’s my own daughter. I don’t know how the kids are doing,” Henri added.

Lauer and Roque, who have been married since 1998, share son Jack, 16, daughter Romy, 14, and son Thijs, 11. Lauer was fired from NBC last week for “inappropriate sexual behavior.”

Lauer was seen with his own wedding ring on when he dropped Thijs off at school in the Hamptons on Monday.

A source previously told Entertainment Tonight that Lauer and Roque had not been living together before his firing.

“Matt and Annette lived separately, with Matt spending many nights in his Manhattan apartment,” the source said.

Photo Credit: Getty / Justin Sullivan