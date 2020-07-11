Matt Lauer Takes Mystery Woman out on Yacht Date

Matt Lauer seems to have a new woman in his life. According to TMZ, the former Today anchor was spotted with a mystery woman in Orient, New York, a town near the end of the North Fork of Long Island. The duo was seen going for a ride on his $1.4 million boat that he has, interestingly enough, been named "Resilient."

Lauer and the mystery woman dined at Duryea's Orient Point and they could be seen chatting it up as they shared a vegetable plate. After enjoying their dinner for about an hour, the duo boarded his yacht once more. During their excursion, the two even wore masks when they were out in public. While there has been no confirmation regarding the mystery woman's identity, TMZ noted that the woman in question bears a resemblance to Shamin Abas, one of Lauer's longtime friends who reportedly started dating him towards the end of 2019.

Back in January, Entertainment Tonight did confirm that Lauer is dating Abas after they were spotted in late December grabbing a flight out of New Jersey that was headed for New Zealand. The news came several months after Lauer finalized his divorce from Annette Roque, with whom he shares three children. Lauer and Roque split shortly after the former TV personality was fired from the Today show in light of sexual harassment allegations against him. The former couple finalized their divorce in September of 2019.

A source told ET that Lauer is looking to start over as he puts the past behind him. "Shamin has been a longtime friend to Matt and it’s no surprise they’ve started dating," the source explained about Lauer's new relationship. "She was there for him throughout this process. Since Matt's separation, he was quietly dating women, but hadn’t been serious until now. This romance with Shamin seems to make him really happy. She was one of the first friends to reach out and offer Matt support. They met in the Hamptons years ago and remained friends." Lauer and Abas reportedly began dating in October of 2019 and, ever since then, she has been by his side. The source added, "She has stood by him and isn’t letting what’s been reported affect their relationship. Matt and Shamin have so much in common. Shamin knows what he’s been through and wants to be there for him for his next step in life."