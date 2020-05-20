Matt Lauer Debuts New Arm Tattoo Following Op-Ed Slamming Ronan Farrow

Matt Lauer is rocking some new ink as of recently. While the former NBC anchor was driving around Sag Harbor, New York, he was pictured sporting a new tattoo as he sat behind the wheel of his BMW. The 62-year-old's new art is showcased on his arm and reads, "Hatred corrodes the container it's carried in."

According to Us Weekly, it seems as though it was inspired by Alan Simpson's eulogy at George H.W. Bush's funeral held in Decemeber 2018 when he said, "You would have wanted [Bush] on your side. He never hated anyone. He knew what his mother and my mother always knew: Hatred corrodes the container it's carried in. The most decent and honorable man I ever met was my friend George Bush." Lauer was wearing a white button down shirt with a black baseball cap and sunglasses while dropping his son, Thijs, off at a nearby house when he was pictured. While this may come as a shock to some, seeing the journalist with a tattoo, but he's stated before on Today that he was "on the fence" about it.

Lauer's photos surfaced just one day after he writing a controversial op-ed that questioned Ronan Farrow as a journalist. "Will anyone hold Ronan Farrow thoroughly accountable? I doubt it," he wrote via Mediaite. "I ask people to consider how they would react if someone they loved were accused of something horrific and basic journalistic standards were ignored because of a desire to sell books. I also urge people to remember that there are two sides to all stories." The author responded to Lauer's comments saying, "All I'll say on this is that Matt Lauer is just wrong. Catch and Kill was thoroughly reported and fact-checked, including with Matt Lauer himself."

However, it seems as if there's more to where that came from because he then proceeded to highlight the woman who had him terminated from the national network, Brooke Nevils. He claims to have been "falsely accused" by her when she said she had been raped by him. "This accusation was one of the worst and most consequential things to ever happen in my life, it was devastating for my family, and outrageously it was used to sell books." Nevils then had a word for Lauer when she took to Twitter to respond saying, "DARVO: Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender." It was announced in November 2017 that Lauer was terminated from his position following the accusations. By the end of the month, Lauer had issued an apology statement and laid low for the next two years.