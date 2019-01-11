Mathew Knowles Reveals Beyoncé’s Due Date

Mathew Knowles apparently has some insider info that will get the Beyhive buzzing. The father to superstar Beyoncé has reportedly spilled the beans on when the songstress will deliver her twins.

Bey’s father recently appeared on TMZ Live and when the publication asked him to give a ballpark figure on when the twins will be delivered, Knowles confidently answered, revealing it will be more than two weeks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mathew’s answer seemed pretty confident, although recent reports have said the dad and daughter are no longer close.

You may recall, Beyoncé and Mathew went through a rough patch before reconciling last year. As for recent reports he’s reportedly not in the know about her pregnancy. However he denies that, and certainly seems to be in the loop.

He has opened up about the reports that he is not close with his children, Beyoncé and Solange. In an interview with Fox 26 in Houston Knowles aimed to set the record straight about his relationship with his superstar offspring.

“I’ll only say that I communicate with my daughters weekly,” he said. “I would describe my relationship with my daughters as ‘loving.’”

Recently, reports have spread that Mathew was not invited to the hospital to be there for the birth of Beyoncé’s soon-to-be-born twins.

“That’s a lie,” said Knowles about the hospital rumor. “There’s a difference between a rumor and a lie. That’s a bold lie.”

[H/T TMZ, VIBE]