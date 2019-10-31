‘The Masked Singer’ Judge Nicole Scherzinger Mourns Death of Cousin Killed in Hit-and-Run

Masked Singer judge Nicole Scherzinger is mourning the death of her cousin John Frederick III. The 41-year-old singer posted a photo to Instagram of Frederick and revealed that he died in a hit-and-run in Florida. The incident happened over the weekend.

Along with a photo of him, Scherzinger also shared the Crime Stoppers flyer in hopes of finding the person who hit and killed him. Authorities are looking for a silver Hyundai Sonata with right front damage.

“It’s like a nightmare, that we will never be able to wake from…It is with the heaviest of hearts that I say goodbye to my beautiful cousin, John Boy. This past Saturday October the 26th at 3am, his life was taken by a hit and run in Fort Lauderdale, FL,” she wrote.

“Though I must take comfort in knowing that he is at peace with our Lord, I also know the agony our family is going through, knowing someone hit him head on and just left him there to die.”

My sweet cousin, I love you so much. This world was a better place with you and your kind, creative heart in it. We will never forget you and will carry you with us forever,” she continued.

“My family and I are pleading for any information which could help support the investigation into the tragic death of this incredible man. I ask that whoever did this, has the dignity and strength to come forward. Our God is a loving and forgiving God, but I pray for justice for John Boy and closure for my family.”

Didi Emah was one of the first to offer her condolences to Scherzinger. “I’m sorry for lost sis. God is able. God needed him back. Praying for justice and peace in Jesus name amen,” she wrote. Jamie Foxx said, “God bless.”

Fans also offered support. “My condolences, Nicole. May God help you and your family cope with this difficult time. I send all my love, support and prayer! Be with God! love you,” one said. “I’m so sorry for ur loss. My prayers to you and your family. Stay strong as u always are much love to you and your family I love you very much,” another wrote. “My deepest and most heartfelt condolences on your loss. Gods grace on you and your entire family,” a third fan replied.