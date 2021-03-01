Mary-Kate Olsen Spotted out With Rumored Boyfriend and Brightwire CEO John Cooper

✖

Mary-Kate Olsen may have found a new love interest one month after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Olivier Sarkozy. The fashion designer is reportedly "casually dating" Brightwire CEO John Cooper, a source revealed to InTouch Weekly Sunday, after the two were photographed having dinner at Estiatorio Milos in midtown Manhattan Friday night. See the photos obtained by The Daily Mail here.

"They met through mutual friends and have been out on a few dates. Last night wasn’t the first time," the inside source claimed of the pair's relationship. "He’s helping Mary-Kate forget about the divorce and is very much her type, but she isn’t ready to get serious with anyone yet and is taking baby steps with John."

The former child actress, 34, is reportedly "happy again and feeling positive about the future" 10 months after filing for divorce from her husband of almost five years. Cooper, who earned his MBA in Finance and Economics from Colombia University, would go on to co-found Brightwire alongside Mark Gerson in 2011, and has gone on to lead the growing tech company for the next decade.

The Full House alum finalized her divorce from Sarkozy in January after marrying in November 2015. Olsen filed a divorce petition in April 2020, and filed a subsequent emergency order the following month to end her marriage due to the stall in cases caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In the order, obtained by PEOPLE at the time, Olsen alleged that her ex had terminated the lease on their New York City home and expected her to move out in the middle of the pandemic.

"I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home that we have lived in," the actress wrote in the order, "and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well." A judge rejected the request at the time, and on Jan. 13, Sarkozy and Olsen met in a virtual hearing to reveal there was a final agreement reached.

Olsen's attorney, Nancy Chemtob, said at the time, as per Us Weekly, "We’ve been working very hard and we appreciate the court’s time and the adjournments, and we do have a settlement, and we will be able to get that signed and executed, as Mr. Mosberg said, by next week. All issues are resolved." The judge agreed to have things move forward at the time.