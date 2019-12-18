Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Make Rare Appearance on Instagram in Personalized Birthday Message for Ashley Benson

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen are notoriously private, so it was a surprise to many fans when the twins appeared on Ashley Benson‘s Instagram page on Wednesday in a video they had recorded to wish Benson a Happy Birthday. In the selfie clip, both twins are wearing black, with Mary-Kate in a wool coat and Ashley in a red-accented wrap and a scarf. Both are wearing sunglasses and each twin has her hair slicked back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Benson (@ashleybenson) on Dec 18, 2019 at 2:18am PST

“Happy birthday,” they say in unison before Ashley adds “Ashley” and tells Benson, “I hope this year is one of the best one yet. Sending you lots of love.”

Mary-Kate added, “Super magical and can’t wait to meet you soon.” She waves goodbye as Ashley salutes the camera with her coffee cup before both twins say “Bye” and offer a kiss to the camera.

“Dreams do come true,” Benson captioned the video.

It’s unclear how the twins came to be aware of Benson’s fan status, and the video is a rare foray by the 33-year-olds into the world of social media, though they didn’t post it themselves. Neither Mary-Kate nor Ashley has a social media account of their own, and they told Net-a-Porter’s The Edit in 2017 that their lack of an online presence means they run their fashion brand, Elizabeth and James, differently than some other designers might.

“We don’t dive into that world [of social media]; we don’t have Instagram or Facebook,” Ashley said. “So we’ve never been connected to our customers or our fans in that way. We’ve stayed quite sheltered.”

Benson celebrates her 30th birthday on Dec. 18, and along with the Olsen twins, she also received a birthday wish from her girlfriend, Cara Delevingne. The model posted a slideshow of photos of Benson on Instagram including a snap of the two kissing in a bathtub.

“Happy birthday [Ashley Benson] There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don’t need to because YOU KNOW and that’s all that matters,” Delevingne wrote. “It’s you and me which is my favourite. My safe place. You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious. I feel like I’ve known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being. I love you beyond words my sprinkles, choonchi, angel face, grumpy ass, sweet cheeks, never boring, buttmunch, Benson.”

Benson commented, “Love you my choonchie pet. My best friend. My kween.”

