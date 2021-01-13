Mary J. Blige Shows Instagram ‘Where the Money Reside’ in Scorching Beach Photos

50 never looked so good! Mary J. Blige is looking stunning in a series of beach photos she shared with her fans to celebrate her milestone birthday. Blige shared two photos of her wearing a gorgeous, strappy, two-piece gold bathing suit with shiny sunglasses, accessorized with gold jewelry to match. She also rocked long, blonde braids and needless to say, her fans are stunned. The background is filled with turquoise water as she shows off her toned physique. Using hashtag to caption the photo, she wrote: “Where the money reside.”

View this post on Instagram

Several took to her comments section to share their thoughts on the jaw-dropping images, with one writing, “Killing it” while another used her song “No More Drama” to describe the image. “If No More Drama was a person,” they wrote. While this photo shows the singers profile, she also shared another one that showed her from the front and fans loved every bit of it. Another fan wrote, “50 years young,” while someone else commented, “Wow. 50 never looked so good.”

View this post on Instagram

During the last month of 2020, Blige opened up to actress Taraji P. Henson about what her life looks and feels like as a newly single woman following her difficult divorce from ex-husband Kendu Isaacs. “It gets lonely and it gets sad, but I just gotta thug this out until something excellent comes along,” she said during the Facebook Watch show, Peace of Mind with Taraji according to PEOPLE. “I don’t know when that’s gonna happen. But, I’d rather be myself than to keep making the same mistakes over and over again. I’m going to be patient and sift through this thing and love on me right now.”

While remaining hopeful, Blige did assure listeners and her fans that she isn’t going to “deprive” herself of things she knows she deserves in the process. “I’m not gonna deprive myself of living [and] I’m not gonna deprive myself of romance, if it ever shows up.” The former Empire actress was clearly in agreement with Blige as she too went through something similar. “I hear you girl! Yes, that’s right!” she said. Henson announced in October that she and her now ex-fiancé Kelvin Hayden decided to end their romance and go their separate ways. However, while Henson and Blige have had their difficulties in the romance department, fans can’t help but show their love for these two.