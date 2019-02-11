‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Star Rachel Brosnahan Opens up About Losing Weight in Unhealthy Way During Filming

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan recently opened up about losing weight in an unhealthy manner during filming.

During a conversation with Shape magazine, the actress shared that she was losing weight at a rapid pace during the first season of the award-winning Amazon series, but did not go into detail as to how.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My stay-healthy secret when I’m working 14 or 15-hour days on Mrs. Maisel is bone broth,” she told the outlet. “For the first season of the show, I was feeling very tired. And because I have a fast metabolism, I felt like I was dropping weight in an unhealthy way.”

“Bone broth has collagen and fat in it, along with all kinds of vitamins and minerals, and I really think it helped me,” she continued. “I was the only person on our set who didn’t get sick that season. I have to credit the bone broth.”

Additionally, Brosnahan talked about getting the role of Midge Maisel, and what it required of her.

“What I had to do to play this part is something I never thought I could do—namely comedy,.” she confessed. “I’d been told I wasn’t funny, and that just felt true. This job has been immensely intimidating, especially in that department. But I have learned from Midge that it’s so important not to tell yourself you can’t do things.”

She also spoke about “self-care,” and shared her secrets to allowing herself time to decompress and recharge.

“Sometimes I find that the best thing for my body is to just take that extra hour of sleep and not work out. I’m good at making time for self-care when I get overwhelmed,” she shared. “I read a book or take a bath or snuggle with my doggies and watch Survivor. I’m a Survivor superfan. Or I have coffee with friends. One of my favorite things is to spend the time catching up with someone doing nothing but drinking coffee with them for hours and hours.”

Brosnahan then went on to speak about how important family is, and addressed the loss of her aunt, Kate Spade, who passed away last year.

“When you lose someone you love, you search for ways to commemorate and honor them and keep their memory alive. This past year has obviously been very challenging for my family,” she said.

“Katie inspired me greatly as an artist and a human being, which is why I have partnered with Frances Valentine, the fashion brand she created, to celebrate her life and legacy and the impact that she and her work had on so many people,” Brosnahan continued. “Spring was Katie’s favorite season, and I love it too, so it felt like a perfect fit to be featured in the spring campaign wearing her beautiful collection.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is now streaming on Amazon Prime.