Emma Dumont, an actor known for their TV and film work, has shared some personal news about their personal identity. The star has come out as “a trans masculine non-binary person,” according to their rep’s statement to TMZ.

Dumont, who appeared in Fox’s Marvel show The Gifted, will continue to perform under the name Emma Dumont. However, in their personal life, they will now be using the name Nick. The actor, who also appeared in Oppenheimer, also wishes to now be referred to with they/them pronouns.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Emma Dumont in ‘The Gifted’ (Credit: Fox)

Per Healthline, those who are transmasculine “were assigned female at birth but identify with masculinity.” And per GLAAD, someone who is non-binary “experiences their gender identity and/or gender expression as falling outside the binary gender categories of ‘man’ and ‘woman.’”

Dumont is known in the superhero sphere for playing Polaris in The Gifted, Fox’s take on the X-Men. The Marvel show ran for two seasons between 2017 and 2019. They also had significant roles in Bunheads and Aquarius, while also popping up in Pretty Little Liars, All Rise, The Fosters and The Magicians.

On the film front, Dumont is best known for playing Jackie Oppenheimer, the sister-in-law of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) and wife of Frank Oppenheimer (Dylan Arnold), in Christopher Nolan’s 2023 biopic about J. Robert. They also had roles in Licorice Pizza, Inherent Vice and 2021’s Wrong Turn film.