Martin Sheen Says He Is OK After Son Charlie’s Tweet About His Safety During California Wildfires

Martin Sheen has updated his family and friends about his safety in the midst of the latest California wildfires.

Sheen and his wife Janet were in the area affected by the ongoing blaze on Friday morning and fled to safety at Zuma Beach.

“We evacuated early this morning from Point Dume around 9:30, and we’ve been here (Zuma Beach) ever since,” Martin told Fox 11. “We haven’t lost any lives so we have that to be grateful for. .. It’s not over yet, but we’re fine. “

Sheen stressed that the ongoing wildfires are the worst he has ever seen since he moved to the region in 1970. He also revealed that his home was likely lost in the blaze.

“We’ve been here since 1970 in Malibu, and we have been through a couple of them, but I’ve never seen one like this, with this intensity, for this long, took out so much property and caused such havoc,” Sheen said. “There is little chance our house survived.”

Sheen also passed on a message to their children — Charlie Sheen, Emilio Estevez, Ramón Estevez and Renée Estevez — who apparently have been unable to contact the couple.

“Emilio, Ramon, Renee, Charlie…we’re fine,” Sheen said. “We’re at Zuma Beach and will probably sleep in the car tonight. We’re just fine and hope you guys are, too.”

This updates comes after Charlie expressed concerns about the West Wing star’s safety on Friday night. The Two and a Half Men actor apparently could not reach his parents, but knew they were with a group fleeing the fires.

©️ — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) November 10, 2018

“I cannot get ahold (sic) of my parents, Martin and Janet Sheen,” Charlie wrote. “They are in the group, at the staging ground near Zuma Beach. If anyone has eyes on

them, please let me know that they are safe and sound in the middle of this horrific scenario. Thank you in advance.”

It is unclear if Sheen or his siblings are yet aware of his father’s interview, as Charlie’s Twitter account has not been active since the aforementioned tweet.

