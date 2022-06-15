Marsai Martin Opens up About Loneliness While Speaking out About Social Isolation (Exclusive)

✖

Marsai Martin is "super passionate" about combatting loneliness and social isolation as things begin to normalize amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The 17-year-old Black-ish star opened up to PopCulture.com about the isolation issues facing Gen Z especially as she shared her own experiences with mental health and reaching out for help.

"I'm super passionate and open about prioritizing mental health," said Martin, who is partnering with Eventbrite for The Social Connection Project, a multi-year initiative with the goal of increasing social connection through research, nonprofits and special events. "Sadly, my generation, Gen Z, is on track to be the most isolated in history, even though we grew up with social media at our fingertips."

Martin explained that because of how important "having people to talk to and lean on and enjoy life with" is for her, she wanted to help other young people do the same as they "re-learn" to be social after being isolated for years at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Personally, I felt the effects, so I would do group chats to connect with my friends, but once we hit the end button I was all by myself again," she recalled. "Now, as we have more freedom to spend social time outside of our homes and among our communities, we're having to re-learn a lot of what we had to put aside at the beginning of this pandemic."

Martin is encouraging people to get out, meet new people and find connections through Eventbrite's The Social Connection Project: Marsai Martin's Picks for A Social Summer a collection of experiences like AstroYoga and chakra sound baths, learning to roller skate and creative workshops that people can sign up for in locations all over the country this summer (full listing here). "When I'm feeling socially isolated, I like to try something new," she told PopCulture. "It can be anything, like taking a new exercise class or planning to binge a show I've never seen with friends."

"People won't know what you're going through unless you tell them, so I usually will reach out to my family or friends and let them know exactly what I'm feeling," she added. "I'm not shy about my feelings! I try to organize a get-together whenever we're all in the same city. We'll take a group yoga class or go to a cool farmer's market in the area. You've gotta reach out and find your people, you can't always expect them to come to you!"

Speaking out so publicly about her own mental health is worth it if it "can help just one other person overcome their struggles," Martin shared, adding, "I like to show people who I am outside of the roles I play. People are multidimensional, no matter if you're a public figure, a student, an entrepreneur...we all go through highs and lows. By sharing my own journey, I feel more connected to people and feel less alone when I may be going through something. It's nice to know I'm not alone in feeling down sometimes, but also that I get support and encouragement when I share my happy moments too."

While Gen Z especially missed out on big life moments like graduation and prom, Martin reminded those who are struggling that they're not alone. "We're all playing catch-up, but we're doing it together," she said. "Get back out there, make those connections and strengthen your network!" Get involved with Eventbrite and The Social Connection Project: Marsai Martin's Picks for A Social Summer here.