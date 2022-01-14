‘Black-ish’ Star Has Adorable Nickname for Michelle Obama After Final Season Cameo

With Black-ish in its last season, everyone in Hollywood and beyond is trying to get a guest spot on the show. The eighth and final season of the ABC comedy premiered on Jan. 11 and featured Michelle Obama as a guest. The former First Lady isn’t the only one making an appearance. This season is jam-packed with stars, including Simone Biles, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Magic Johnson, Daveed Diggs, Vivica A. Fox, Andrew “KingBach” Bachelor, Stephen A. Smith, Reid Scott, and Los Angeles Lakers Dwight Howard, Kent Bazemore, DeAndre Jordan, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn. Black-ish airs on ABC Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Marsai Martin is a fan favorite as Diane Johnson, ½ of the Johnson twins on the show. She’s enjoyed the guests this season but Mrs. Obama takes the cake. “It’s surreal, especially Michelle Obama,” she told TMZ. “Oh my gosh. I’ve been wanting her to come on the show for so long. That’s me speaking for the entire cast, so it was just a pleasure for her to be a part of our space. She was so comfortable and so warmhearted. It just felt like she was an auntie visiting.”

Despite high ratings and ongoing popularity, the show was cancelled to the surprise of its stars and fans. In an interview with The Breakfast Club, Anthony Anderson who stars as the Johnson family patriarch Dre, said he was surprised by getting the ax and says it more than likely boiled down to the network not wanting to pay its talent the salaries they deserve.

Tracee Ellis Ross who stars as Anderson’s wife on the show is also saddened. She revealed to The Wall Street Journal that filming the finale episode brought about uncontrollable emotions.

“I walked into the final week with the prayer to have an open heart so I could really be present for all of the feelings that were moving through,” she said a recent interview about her intentions going into filming the finale episode. “To the point that, at any given moment, tears would start to shed. Anthony [Anderson] towards the end was like, “Seriously? Are you crying again?” Yeah, I’m crying, dude, I’m crying, get over it Mr. Crankypants who’s pretending you’re not having feelings but you are.“