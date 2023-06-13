Marlon Wayans Trashes United Airlines After Incident With Ticket Agent

United Airlines seemingly won't have a returning flyer in Marlon Wayans. After the comedian was removed from his flight and cited for disturbing the peace over an incident involving the airline's carry-on bag limit at Denver International Airport Friday, the comedian and actor took to Instagram over the weekend to call out the airline for "targeting" him.

The White Chicks star opened up about the incident in a series of Instagram posts over the weekend. According to Wayans, when he arrived at the airport Friday, he was told that he was over the airline's carry-on bag limit, and despite consolidating his three bags into two, he was told he would have to gate check his bag rather than carry it on. Wayans also said he noticed that other passengers weren't told to do the same. In the video, Wayans, who said the gate agent "was wrong, and I was targeted. Period," said the airline told him that the gate agent received word that there was "no more room" on the plane.

"So then why did all those people before me and all these people after me have two bags and three bags? Interesting. Watch the video," he said, writing in the caption, "[United] gotta do better. Don't call me and defend an employee for targeting me. This incident needs to be remedied. I ain't resting until i am compensated correctly for this severe inconvenience. Bro a liar."

CNN reported that police responded to a reported disturbance Friday afternoon at a United Airlines gate involving a United Airlines staff member and Wayans, per the Denver Police Department. The airline explained in a statement that "a customer who had been told he would have to gate-check his bag instead pushed past a United employee at the jet bridge and attempted to board the aircraft." Wayans was removed from the flight and Denver Police Department cited the comedian for disturbing the peace. He was released shortly after. He ultimately rebooked his flight with a different airline.

In a separate post, Wayans told United Airlines it "owe me money for my shows i missed, y'all owe me for my troubles, y'all owe my fans a d- apology." The actor said the incident "was the highest level of disrespect. And should've been avoided," adding, "Black people (experience) all kinds of racism and classism. I won't allow this. Over a bag?"