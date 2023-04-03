Marlon Wayans Pays Moving Tribute to His Late Father Howell Wayans in Emotional Stand-Up Set

Marlon Wayans has paid a moving tribute to his late father, Howell Wayans, as well as reportedly delivered an emotional stand-up set after learning the heartbreaking news. According to ET Canada, Wayans found out about his dad's passing while he was in-between sets at Flappers comedy club in Burbank, California on Friday night. He is said to have "worked the tragedy" into his set, and performed an "incredibly emotional" stan-up set.

Over on Instagram, Wayans honored his "legend" of a father by sharing a photo of them together along with a sweet story from when the AIR actor was a child. He then added, "Thank you Pop for being an example of a Man to all your boys. I pray all young black boys can grow up to be a Man like you. Baby boy loves you. And if ever i need you i know exactly where to find you... in my Bible that now sits by bed. Rest well. Kiss Ma for me. Tell her her babies miss her. I got two angels. I feel y'all lifting me already. If there's a heaven i know you sitting in VIP sippin' the best wine jesus can make..."

Marlon's nephew Damien Dante Wayans — son of Marlon's sister Elvira — also memorialized the family patriarch, posting a photo of them together and writing, "One of the toughest things to accept is that everyone you love will one day die... Coming to grips with that is never easy... Since a young man I've always marveled my grandpa... How the f— did he do it!??? Raising 10 kids in the projects & overseeing countless of grandkids along the way..."

Damien later continued, "In all seriousness, this pic I chose to post means so much to me... It's from a show me & my cousin Craig Wayans starred in called 'Second Generation Wayans.' I remember being told my grandparents where coming to the premiere & I said 'Grandpa is coming too'? I thought this because my grandpa was a devout Jehovah Witness... Now it's not like we had witchcraft or anything in our show but I was still shocked that he was coming... Not only did he show up, he did the press line with us & stood right next to me... Wow!"

"He then whispered in my ear while taking this pic 'I'm proud of you Grandson,'" Damien went on to share, "That s— meant soooo much to me! I mean look at the smile on my face! I'd been in a few things before that show but something about those words coming from that man at that moment meant the world to me." He then concluded his post, "Grandpa you were walking wisdom, a icon in your own right & you left a legacy behind that helped entertain generations... I know you're at peace & for that so am I... I love u always, Indeed... Your Grandson."