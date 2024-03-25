Marlon Wayans Addresses 'Secret' Baby Scandal Amidst Paternity Lawsuit

According to a new paternity suit, Marlon Wayans fathered a one-year-old. The lawsuit is currently pending but the White Chicks staple told The Shade Room exclusively that the baby is not a secret and the matter is being handled privately. In a statement, Wayans said: "All love, all GOD. The baby isn't a secret. The mama has been posted. But I chose to keep the baby's private life private. Ain't nobody's business. Social media is toxic and dangerous, and I'd like to keep her peace."

The mother in question is a woman named Brittany Moreland. She officially filed court documents on March 18 to establish the comedian as the father of Axl July Ivory Wayans.

RadarOnline and The Blast reported the news of the paternity suit, claiming the child was a "secret." Moreland, 24, is reportedly seeking primary physical and legal custody of the baby while agreeing to allow Axl visitations with Marlon Wayans.

But Wayans isn't agreeing to Moreland's stipulations. He hinted that he is seeking joint custody, or beyond.

"Do you pay all that money per month and be called a 'visitor?' Do the math. This is delusional. I will let the lawyers and God do what they do. I'll be creating art from a broken heart. I got nothing but love. Even when it's bad, it's good…it's GOD," he asked, as reported by TSR. He claims he pays $18k monthly.

He added: "It's the classic case of a good, loving, responsible father shelling out over $18k per month for a one-year-old, and an entitled woman decides she wants more. My mama and dem would've lost their minds for $2K."

Wayans is the father of two other children. He recently revealed that his oldest child is transgender.