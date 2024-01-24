Marlon Wayans Teaming With Jordan Peele for Sports Horror Movie 'Goat'

The new horror film will follow a young athlete who is invited to train with the exiting star of his new sports team.

Marlon Wayans is heading back to the big screen in a new movie produced by modern horror master Jordan Peele. The new Universal Pictures project is a sports horror movie titled Goat, which follows a rising "young athlete who is invited to train with a team's retiring star," per Deadline. The movie will be directed by Justin Tipping, a spec written by Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie. Peele will produce through his Monkeypaw banner, alongside Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper and Jamal Watson.

There's no doubt that Wayans' legacy leans more toward comedy. This is based on his acclaimed stand-up career and numerous sitcom and comedy film roles. However, heavier fare is not new for the actor. He previously took more serious turns in films such as Requiem for a Dream and Respect, a biopic about the life of music icon Aretha Franklin. His most recent film role was in the Golden Globe-nominated Air, a biographical sports drama about the rise of Nike.

Tipping has spent much of his career working in television. Some of his past credits include Dear White People, Flatbush Misdemeanors, The Chi, and Black Monday. His most recent work was helming the majority of episodes for Peacock's Joe Vs. Carol limited series. While he has mostly done TV projects, Tipping also directed the 2016 thriller Kicks, about a 15-year-old whose "dream is a pair of fresh Air Jordans is stolen by a local hood, causing him and his two friends to go on a dangerous mission through Oakland to retrieve them."

In his short time with the genre, Peele has already become an important figure in horror. He has three acclaimed films under his belt — Get Out, Us, and Nope — all of which he wrote and directed. Peele also presented a revival of The Twilight Zone for Paramount+, prior to its switch from CBS All Access.

Peele's work has often been labeled as "elevated horror," though it's a label he's not too keen on. "I don't want people to think that I'm trying to make 'elevated' films," Peele said during a previous interview with the Verge. "I think that's a trap that I don't quite appreciate because I, you know, I like making fucked-up films. I like making weird movies that I'm really just not supposed to make-and sometimes challenge people on the other side of things as well." At this time, Goat does not have an announced premiere date.