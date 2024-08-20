Marlo Thomas Releases Statement After Death of Husband Phil Donahue

Marlo Thomas is paying tribute to late husband Phil Donahue following his death on Sunday, Aug. 18, at the age of 88.

On Monday, Aug. 19, Thomas, 86, shared a throwback shot on Instagram from a European vacation with the daytime television pioneer that she said was one of her "favorite photos" with her late husband. "Hello, Friends. I'm sure by now you've heard the very sad news that I lost my sweetheart last night," she wrote. "So I know you understand that I'll be stepping away from this page for a while to take care of myself and the many people who took care of Phil, and held him close to their hearts."

Thomas continued, "But I didn't want to disappear without saying thank you for the beautiful messages of love and support that have been coming in all day, and for the wonderful and generous way that you've let Phil and me share our life adventure with you over the years."

The recently-widowed That Girl star added, "As a man who spent his career loving his audiences, Phil got such a kick out of our cozy little community here, and I know he would be very touched by the heartwarming thoughts and memories you've been sharing."

Until she does return to social media, Thomas wishes her followers "good health and happy days in the company of family and friends," and she hopes that "you will continue to hold close those you cherish most, just as I was blessed to do with my beloved Phillip." The grieving star concluded her message simply, "Love, Marlo."

Earlier that day, The Phil Donahue Show host's family announced that he had "passed away peacefully following a long illness." Thomas was by his side at the time alongside "his sister, his children, grandchildren and his beloved golden retriever, Charlie."

Donahue and Thomas wed in 1980 after meeting and falling in love three years prior when the Emmy Award-winning actress appeared as a guest on Donahue's talk show. "It was kind of love at first sight," Thomas previously gushed about meeting her husband during a 2021 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "Something chemical happened."

Thomas and Donahue were married for 44 years before his death and co-hosted their relationship podcast Double Date with Marlo Thomas & Phil Donahue, which launched in 2021.