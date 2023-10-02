Mark Zuckerberg Shows off Two Black Eyes in New Selfie

Mark Zuckerberg is sporting two black eyes after a recent training session was perhaps a bit too intense. The Meta co-founder and CEO revealed in a Sunday Instagram post that he sustained the injuries during jiu jitsu training, writing in the caption, "Sparring got a little out of hand. May need to update my avatar."

The Sunday post generated plenty of comments, with one person quipping, "Damn you got beat the fuck up man. God damn. I still love you though." Another person dubbed the injuries a "rite of passage," adding, "but also, you not slippin' correctly," as somebody else offered Zuckerberg some sound advise, writing, "Might need to keep your hands up Mark." Another commenter asked, "How does the other guy look Mark," with the billionaire replying with a fire emoji. Another person quipped, "Damn! Sorry, man. This picture is about to become a meme on the internet, though."

Despite the injury, Zuckerberg' slove of the sport is well-documented. In an August 2022 interview, Zuckerberg revealed that he began studying the martial art form during the COVID-19 pandemic. He told podcast host Joe Rogan, "MMA is the perfect thing. fter an hour or two of working out, or rolling or wrestling with friends, or training with different folks, it's like now I'm ready to go solve whatever problem at work for the day."

Zuckerberg trains with coach Dave Camarillo, and while the billionaire's most recent training session resulted in a few injuries, he seems to be quite skilled in the sport. In May, Zuckerberg won gold and silver medals in his first jiu jitsu match, celebrating the wins by sharing several photos from the event to Instagram alongside the caption, "competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team. Thanks to Dave Camarillo, Khai Wu, and James Terry for training me!"

In his own post to celebrate Zuckerberg's big win, Camarillo said he was "honored" to train, teach and learn from his student, adding that he has "been privileged to witness some amazing individuals do amazing things in my career. And I have been honored to play a small role in their life." Camarillo continued, "It's inspiring to see someone so known challenge themselves in a new arena," adding of Zuckerberg, "you are truly an amazing person. Thank you for sharing your drive, your enthusiasm and your graciousness to all of us!"