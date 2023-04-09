Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Third Baby Together

Mark Zuckerberg has had his third child. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, 38, and his wife Priscilla Chan, 38, recently welcomed daughter Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg. The big news was announced on March 24 via Instagram, along with the first photos of the couple's baby girl, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg. "Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You're such a little blessing," Zuckerberg wrote in his caption. As seen in the first picture, Zuckerberg is snuggling up in bed next to his baby Aurelia as she stares directly at her famous father, who has a big smile on his face, while in the second shot, Chan holds her newborn daughter in her arms as she gives birth. It appears that Mark took the photo of Chan and her daughter, and he seems to be immensely proud of the fact that he has three daughters. Chan and Zuckerberg are also proud parents of their daughters Maxima (Max), 7, and August, 5. The couple announced they would be expecting their third child together in September 2022 when Zuckerberg posted a photo of himself touching Chan's baby bump. He captioned the post, "Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!"

Chan proudly displayed her growing baby bump in photos with Zuckerberg leading up to Aurelia's birth. The tech giant marked Chan's birthday with a cute Instagram photo on February 24, where he kissed her on the cheek and grabbed her bump. "Happy birthday to my favorite person! (Or, as August likes to call her, the main character in our family)," Zuckerberg wrote alongside the image. In 2017, the proud parents welcomed August to the world with a Facebook post containing a letter to their newborn, writing about "the world we hope she grows up in. "Welcome to the world!" the letter began. "Your mom and I are so excited to see who you will become." Zuckerberg also shared his hopes for August's childhood."You will be busy when you're older, so I hope you take time to smell all the flowers and put all the leaves you want in your bucket now," he wrote. "I hope you read your favorite Dr. Seuss books so many times you start inventing your own stories about the Vipper of Vipp. I hope you ride the carousel with Max until you've tamed every color horse. I hope you run as many laps around our living room and yard as you want. And then I hope you take a lot of naps. I hope you're a great sleeper. And I hope even in your dreams you can feel how much we love you.

"Childhood is magical," Zuckerberg noted. "You only get to be a child once, so don't spend it worrying too much about the future. You've got us for that, and we'll do everything we possibly can to make sure the world is a better place for you and all children in your generation. "August, we love you so much and we're so excited to go on this adventure with you," the letter concluded. "We wish you a life of joy, love and the same hope you give us. Love, Mom and Dad." In 2003, Zuckerberg met Chan at Harvard University and began dating. Following college, they moved into a home together in Palo Alto, California. As a surprise, Chan and her friends were married in 2012 at a private reception disguised as a graduation party.