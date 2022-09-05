Mark Zuckerberg Spars With UFC Fighter in New Video, and the Internet Doesn't Know What to Think

Mark Zuckerberg is showing off his mixed martial arts skills on social media. The Facebook co-founder posted a video of him sparring with UFC star Khai Wu, who competed at Urijah Faber's A1 Combat 5 on Saturday night. Zuckerberg said Wu is one of his training partners as he's a big supporter of MMA.

When people on social media saw the video, they decided to have some fun with Zuckerberg. "Mark is always making sure his avatar is getting some type of physical training, unlike Biden who can barely keep his avatar fully charged so it's powering down and fallin off (sic) bike," one person wrote. Another social media user said the video is "embarrassing."

"It is really interesting to see how the man that owns most of the worlds social media still has no idea what to post online and keeps embarrassing himself one post after the other," the person explained. Zuckerberg talked about being a fan of MMA while appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience. The 38-year-old mentioned he became passionate about the sport during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I basically collected a bunch of recommendations, ran them by a bunch of people that I know," Zuckerberg said, per Yahoo Sports. "I ended up training with this guy Dave Camarillo, (of) Gorilla Jiu Jitsu. He's awesome, super nice guy. I feel like I'm learning a ton.

Do *not* get in a fight with Zuck pic.twitter.com/kXSaby58Oa — Aaron Levie (@levie) September 3, 2022

"The crazy thing is I don't know. It really is the best sport. The question isn't, 'How did I get into it?' It's, 'How did I not know about it until just now?' From the very first session that I did, like five minutes in, I was like, 'Where has this been my whole life?' All right. My mom made me do three varsity sports and my life took a wrong turn when I chose to do fencing competitively instead of wrestling in high school or something."

Zuckerberg went on to say that he's got in friends involved in MMA. "There's just something that's so primal about it," Zuckerberg said. "I don't know. Since then, I've just introduced a bunch of my friends to it. That's been really fun because now it's like we train together and wrestle together. There's a certain intensity to it that I like. Maybe there's this cultural thing where a lot of people haven't considered it."