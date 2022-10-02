Mark Zuckerberg's Wife Priscilla Chan Goes Viral With UFC Fight Reaction

MMA fights can be unexpectedly brutal for those who have not attended, and it appeared that Priscilla Chan had never been to one before Saturday. She and her husband, Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, attended a UFC event in Las Vegas, sitting just feet away from the octagon. Her shocked expressions went viral this weekend.

Zuckerberg and Chan were among the exclusive crows at Events at the Apex in Las Vegas, a UFC-owned facility, reports Insider. The UFC Fight Night event had no traditional audience and media was not permitted either. The only way UFC fans could see the 11-fight card was on ESPN+.

There were rumors that Zuckerberg rented out the entire arena. Women's strawweight Mackenzie Dern told reporters before the event that she believed Zuckerberg did just that. "I know Mark Zuckerberg rented out the whole event," Dern said reports Yahoo! Sports. "So, I know he'll be there, but I don't know if it's just like literally him and his wife or if he's gonna have friends or if it's just like a small party, I don't know."