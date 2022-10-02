Mark Zuckerberg's Wife Priscilla Chan Goes Viral With UFC Fight Reaction
MMA fights can be unexpectedly brutal for those who have not attended, and it appeared that Priscilla Chan had never been to one before Saturday. She and her husband, Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, attended a UFC event in Las Vegas, sitting just feet away from the octagon. Her shocked expressions went viral this weekend.
Zuckerberg and Chan were among the exclusive crows at Events at the Apex in Las Vegas, a UFC-owned facility, reports Insider. The UFC Fight Night event had no traditional audience and media was not permitted either. The only way UFC fans could see the 11-fight card was on ESPN+.
There were rumors that Zuckerberg rented out the entire arena. Women's strawweight Mackenzie Dern told reporters before the event that she believed Zuckerberg did just that. "I know Mark Zuckerberg rented out the whole event," Dern said reports Yahoo! Sports. "So, I know he'll be there, but I don't know if it's just like literally him and his wife or if he's gonna have friends or if it's just like a small party, I don't know."
The reaction that went viral
Zuck’s wife 😂😂 #UFCVegas61 #ufcfightnight #mmatwitter pic.twitter.com/5gnITVAsHm— Bz (@breezygoblue) October 2, 2022
However, UFC President Dana White denied the rumor. "Mark Zuckerberg did NOT rent out the UFC Apex. That's total bulls—," White tweeted on Sept. 28.
'Hysterical'
This is hysterical— MMA Analysis (@mma_analysis69) October 2, 2022
Once the event was over though, the discussion turned to the shocked expressions on Chan's face. Here's a look at some of the best responses to Chan's reactions.
'Incredibly relatable'
Hahaha this is amazing. You can hear her scream at :03— The Degenerate Mark (@Degenerate_Mark) October 2, 2022
"I thought this was incredibly relatable. That would absolutely be my lady next to me if we were in the front row," one person wrote.
'Did she expect a handshake?'
Zuckerberg's wife looks horrified 😂pic.twitter.com/5K5lZpix7K— Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) October 2, 2022
"What did she expect a handshake this is Mma welcome," one MMA fan wrote.
'Probably how a normal person should react'
Probably how a normal person should react lol— Jimmy (@JimmyHumps) October 2, 2022
"Sport is even more violent in person... I can't imagine taking someone who may not want to actually be there or realize how violent it can be," one person wrote. "That's just cruel."
'It IS horrifying'
That's because it IS horrifying. Every person there should have that horrified look.— Save our Democracy! 🌊⚠️🗽💪🌴⚖️💙🐶🎶 (@NMdoglover) October 2, 2022
Chan and Zuckerberg married in May 2012. They are parents to daughters August, 5, and Maxima, 6, and are now expecting their third daughter. "Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year," Zuckerberg shared on Instagram in September. Zuckerberg and Chan launched the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative in 2015 and have pledged 99% of their wealth to philanthropic causes.