Mark Zuckerberg Marks 4th of July With Wakeboarding and John Denver, Sparking Mockery on Social Media

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a video of himself wakeboarding to mark the Fourth of July, with John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads" playing. In the video, the 37-year-old carried a giant U.S. flag as he navigated the waves of a lake. The video was widely mocked, with many suggesting that it is the perfect foundation for memes.

"Happy July 4th," Zuckerberg wrote in the caption on Instagram and Facebook. On Facebook, Zuckerberg attempted to show a sense of humor by responding to some of the jokes people posted. "It's a hydrofoil. There's a wing under the water that I'm riding that pushes the board into the air," Zuckerberg explained in one comment. "It's a lot of fun. There's an electric-powered version that you can get, but in this video, I'm riding a regular foil board and surfing a little wave."

Some of Zuckerberg's followers suggested he was celebrating more than just Independence Day. On June 28, a federal court dismissed the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust complaint against Facebook. A parallel case filed by 48 state attorneys general was also dismissed, reports CNBC. The lawsuit claimed Facebook's acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp in 2012 and 2014, respectively, were attempts to stop serious threats to its monopoly.