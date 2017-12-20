Mark Wahlberg Goes Shirtless in Family Christmas Photo

Mark Wahlberg went shirtless for his family’s Christmas card, which he shared on Tuesday via Twitter.

The Wahlberg family Christmas card. 🎄❤️ pic.twitter.com/AjYSvKjc93 — Mark Wahlberg (@mark_wahlberg) December 19, 2017

The holiday card featured the Daddy’s Home actor’s wife, Rhea Durham, and their four children, Ella, 14, Michael, 11, Brendan, 9, and Grace, 7, all in their swimsuits. The family of six appears to be on a boat.

“The Wahlberg family Christmas card,” the 46-year-old tweeted on Tuesday.

Wahlberg began dating Durham, 39, in 2001 and the pair got married in August 2009. The Transformers actor spoke about sharing holiday responsibilities with his wife at the Daddy’s Home 2 premiere last month.

“I’m very involved, though I don’t cook all that much. I mean, I’ll grill some steaks and make some burgers, stuff like that,” Walhberg told reporters in November. “But very involved – when it comes to the holiday, my wife does the decorating, my wife purchases the gifts. I make sure I get something special for her. I plan the vacation and take them away on a holiday. I’m more involved in the other day-to-day stuff. My wife is actually the master of the holiday, yeah, giving.”

Wahlberg said he had to reschedule his family’s Thanksgiving after his All the Money in the World co-star Kevin Spacey’s sexual misconduct scandal.

“We had to cancel our Thanksgiving and tell all of our family members that they couldn’t come,” Walhberg explained at the film’s Beverly Hills premiere on Monday, December 18. “And then we had Thanksgiving on Friday. We’ll have a wonderful Thanksgiving next year.”

Walberg sits atop Forbes‘ list of the most overpaid actors of 2017, having made $68 million before taxes.

While Transformers: The Last Knight and Daddy’s Home 2 landed in theaters after the scoring period, Wahlberg’s three film releases prior to the first of June only brought in a little over $4 for ever $1 he was paid for them.

Other names on the list include Christian Bale, Channing Tatum, Denzel Washington and Brad Pitt.