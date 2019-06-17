Mark Wahlberg Gets Most of His Kids Together for a Fun Group Father’s Day Photo

Mark Wahlberg was almost successful in gathering all his children together for a fun Father’s Day group photo he shared on Twitter Sunday.

The Instant Family actor posed for a photo with sons Brendan, 10, and Michael, 13, and daughter Grace, 9. The only child who missed the photo was his oldest with wife Rhea Durham, daughter Ella, 15.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Wasn’t able to get my oldest in the pic, but 3 out of 4 ain’t bad,” Wahlberg wrote in the caption. “Happy Father’s Day to all!”

Durham shared the same photo on her Instagram page, adding, “Happy Father’s Day to our one and only! We are blessed beyond words.”

In August 2018, Wahlberg admitted it was “a challenge” to raise a teenage girl.

“It’s tough, but people say that they pass through it and they come back to you,” he told PEOPLE. “She wants to go be off and doing her thing. [There’s] a lot of attitude, a lot of aggression, a lot of, ‘You’re the worst, you ruin everything!’”

As for their other children, Wahlberg said Grace is still enjoying being a child.

“My younger daughter is heavy into horses and all that stuff — lots of stuff that keeps her focused and away from boys hopefully until she’s 30, which is great,” he said at the time.

Wahlberg, 48, was not the only member of his family to celebrate Father’s Day on social media. His older brother, Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg, took to Instagram to mark the important day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DONNIE WAHLBERG (@donniewahlberg) on Jun 16, 2019 at 4:23pm PDT

Donnie, 49, shared photos of his two sons with ex-wife Kimberly Fey, Xavier, 26, and Elijah, 18.

“[Happy Father’s Day] to the millions of other lucky guys (like myself) who have the honor of calling themselves a dad and sharing in the most important responsibility that a man will ever have in his lifetime — fatherhood,” Donnie wrote. “Keep doing your very best! It will always be good enough!”

Donnie’s wife Jenny McCarthy also celebrated Father’s Day by praising Donnie’s parenting. McCarthy and Wahlberg married in 2014, and McCarthy has a son with ex-husband John Mallory Asher.

“You give our children someone to admire, respect, and inspire to be like,” McCarthy wrote. “You are a [sic] such an amazing Father, ontop of everything else! I’m so grateful to be sharing my life, our love & parenthood with the most amazing man I’ve ever known. We are all so lucky to have you. Happy Father’s Day to my loving Husband.”

Wahlberg will next be seen in Wonderland, a Netflix crime drama directed by Lone Survivor‘s Peter Berg. As for Donnie, he will be back in Blue Bloods Season 10, which debuts on CBS Friday, Sept. 27.

Photo credit: Twitter/Mark Wahlberg