Mark Ruffalo Fires up Twitter With His Take on the Ellen DeGeneres, George W. Bush Controversy

Ellen DeGeneres ignited an internet frenzy this week after she was seen sitting next to former President George W. Bush at the Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday, with the comedian issuing a response on her talk show the next day that in turn prompted responses from numerous celebrities.

On Wednesday, Mark Ruffalo shared his thoughts about the situation on Twitter, criticizing DeGeneres for appearing to look past several divisive decisions Bush had made while in office.

“Sorry, until George W. Bush is brought to justice for the crimes of the Iraq War, (including American-lead torture, Iraqi deaths & displacement, and the deep scars—emotional & otherwise—inflicted on our military that served his folly), we can’t even begin to talk about kindness,” he wrote.

Susan Sarandon had also taken issue with DeGeneres’ statements, tweeting a quote from Out Magazine, which read, “Missing the point entirely, DeGeneres framed the issue as simply a matter of her hanging out with someone with different opinions, not a man repeatedly accused of being a war criminal.”

During her monologue on Monday, DeGeneres had explained that despite their opposing views on certain issues, she and Bush are friends.

“When we were invited I was aware I’d be surrounded by people with very different views and beliefs, and I’m not talking about politics,” she said. “I was rooting for the Packers — and, get this, everybody in the Cowboys suite was rooting for the Cowboys.”

“I’m friends with George Bush. In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have. We’re all different and I think that we’ve forgotten that that’s OK,” DeGeneres continued. “When I say ‘be kind to one another,’ I don’t mean only the people that think the same way that you do. I mean be kind to everyone. Doesn’t matter.”

Along with criticism, the talk show host has also received plenty of support from famous friends including Reese Witherspoon, Kristen Bell, Blake Shelton and Jamie Foxx.

Witherspoon had tweeted, “Thank you for this important reminder, Ellen!” though backlash led her to take the tweet down. Bell shared a side-by-side of DeGeneres and Bush on Instagram and wrote, “She’s my [queen].”

“Thank uuu very much for that!!!!” Foxx wrote on social media. “Soooo needed and Necessary.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jesse Grant