Mark Harmon Reportedly Pushing for 'NCIS' Return Amid 'Retirement Blues,' But Here's the Truth

Is Mark Harmon eyeing a return to NCIS? There have been rumors that Harmon is trying to return to the drama amid "retirement blues." But, Suggest is setting the record straight regarding the matter.

According to Suggest, one particular publication, Globe, is purporting that Harmon wants to head back to NCIS. The outlet claimed that the actor wants to reprise his role of Jethro Gibbs because he isn't enjoying his retirement as much as he hoped. An insider claimed, "Mark has to work hard to find things to do at home. He's been talking to friends that it might be a good idea, and they're pumped Mark is thinking about it." The source went on to allege that Harmon wants to bring Pauley Perrette, who played Abby Sciuto, back to the show.

"Mark feels bad about how it went down," the source claimed. "The only problem is bosses are less keen on Pauley. She did leave on a bad note." Is this actually the case? Suggest debunked this rumor, mainly because of the fact that they addressed the drama between Harmon and Perrette. After reportedly feuding with Harmon for years, Perrette left the show in 2018. Vanity Fair reported that Harmon and Perrette's relationship took a turn when his dog bit an unidentified crew member. When Harmon allegedly continued to bring his dog to the set, Perrette reportedly raised concerns with the show's production team. So, given their past, it doesn't seem particularly likely that Harmon is eager to return with his former co-star by his side.

Harmon officially exited NCIS after 19 seasons with the program. Even though he left the show after an episode that aired in October 2021, the show did tease that fans could possibly see Jethro Gibbs in the future. NCIS showrunner Steve Binder told TV Line, "As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show. Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go. So regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years... never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out."