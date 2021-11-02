‘NCIS’: Mark Harmon Spotted for First Time Since Quitting the Show

Mark Harmon is making the most of his time off after leaving NCIS. The actor was seen in public for the first time since his NCIS departure took place. According to Daily Mail, Harmon was spotted taking a break from the hustle and bustle by going on a walk with his dogs.

The Daily Mail reported that Harmon was seen doing a variety of chores outside of his home in Los Angeles. He was reportedly spotted bringing out trash cans, bringing in a package that was delivered to his residence, and walking his dogs. Harmon donned casual attire for the outing, wearing jeans, a sweater, and suede shoes. It certainly seems as though the former NCIS star is enjoying a more laidback lifestyle after his extensive work on the CBS drama for nearly two decades.

Harmon’s last episode of NCIS aired in mid-October. The actor originated the role of Leroy Jethro Gibbs back in 2003 when he appeared as the character on JAG (the two-part episode of JAG served as a backdoor pilot for NCIS). While his last episode as Gibbs came in October, it was originally reported that Harmon would be leaving at the end of Season 18.

However, after learning that NCIS would have been canceled without him, Harmon returned for a handful of episodes to kick Season 19 off. In total, he appeared in the first four episodes of Season 19. Since Harmon left, the show brought in Gary Cole as FBI Special Agent Alden Park. NCIS also promoted Katrina Law to full-time status after she first appeared as Special Agent Jessica Knight in Season 18. After Harmon’s final episode as Gibbs aired, showrunner Steve Binder released a statement to TV Line about the milestone. In his statement, he also hinted that this might not have been the last time you’ve seen Gibbs on your screen.

“As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show,” Binder said. “Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go. So regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years… never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out.”