Mark Cuban ‘Actively Considering’ Presidential Run in 2020

Is Mark Cuban eyeing a move from the shark tank to the White House?

The Shark Tank advisor and Dallas Mavericks owner spoke about the possibility he’ll run for president in 2020 during a chat with former South Carolina State Rep. Bakari Sellers on “The Viewpoint” podcast, which aired Tuesday.

During an interview with CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin, he expanded on his statements, confirming he is “actively considering” putting his name in for the job.

“Based off what’s happening in the White House, based off what’s happening in the country and the world, we need better leadership, and I think I could do a better job,” Cuban said.

Cuban told Sellers that economic inequality, health care, artificial intelligence and entrepreneurship are the most important issues to him. During the interview, he also said he has “no problem with healthcare being a right” and he is opposed to the idea of net neutrality, meaning he wouldn’t have a problem raising taxes on wealthier Americans.

Still, the billionaire investor said there’s a “90 percent [chance] it doesn’t happen.”

“I would say the odds are extremely against it because my wife would divorce me,” Cuban told CNBC. “It’s more a family issue than any other issue.”

Cuban said if a better candidate comes along while he’s considering a run for White House, he’ll gladly support them instead.

“It’s not my all-time dream to be President of the United States,” he said.

He has been a vocal critic of President Trump’s policies during his stint in the office thus far, but Cuban considers himself to be “independent all the way through” in order to stay informed and objective from issue to issue.

“I try to look at every situation differently,” Cuban told Sellers. “I try to be objective. I try to be informed. And if I’m informed, hopefully I can come to a conclusion that I believe in and am willing to back and do something about.”

During his interview with Sorkin, Cuban also touched on the political controversy surrounding NFL players kneeling during the national anthem and where the NBA stands on the issue.

“I’ll tell you what I told my players [with the Mavericks]. I think they should stand,” he said. “When you just have a silent protest like that, you leave the narrative to everybody else. Rather than doing that, I’ll put you in front of a camera. Say what’s on your mind. What is the message you’d like to convey? We’ll show it to the fans, we’ll give it to the media and let them show it to their viewers and listeners.”