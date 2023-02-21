Mariska Hargitay Reveals Her Personal Nickname for Ice-T

Mariska Hargitay had Ice-T cracking up at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony Thursday as the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actress revealed the private nickname only she is allowed to call her co-star after 24 seasons of their hit legal drama. While the rapper and actor, born Tracy Lauren Marrow, is already best known by his ice-cold stage name, Hargitay took to the podium to reveal she takes nicknaming a step further.

Begging her friend to allow her to divulge the nickname only she is allowed to call him, Hargitay excitedly exclaimed upon receiving Ice-T's blessing, "He lets me call him Icy!" It's not just nicknames that have solidified Hargitay and Ice's relationship over the years, however. "The reason that you have fame in my heart is because you are the OG of friendship," Hargitay also shared from the podium. "You are my real deal, my true blue, authentic, unshakable friend, and I cannot tell you what that means to me."

"As simple and as deep and as glorious as that is, and I know that you know in your heart and in your marrow how full the word 'friend' is when I say it to you, but I'm going to explain it anyway. You have been such a joy in my life," she continued. "You are the embodiment of loyalty. You tell the truth. You keep it real." The actress concluded her speech by welcoming her co-star to the Walk of Fame, where both she and her late mother, Jayne Mansfield, already have stars. "My dear, dear, sweet, wise, brave, unique, fierce, beautiful, precious Ice-T, welcome to this sacred space," she concluded. "My mom and I are happy to have you here."

Ice-T had his own thank yous to hand out as he accepted his star. "I really want to thank the motherf- haters, cause you really make me get up in the morning and be the best I can be," he said. "All the naysayers, all the people that wanted to end my career, now I'm on the Walk of Fame. And that's the motivation. You got to let the haters motivate you." The rapper continued, "If it wasn't for the haters, I definitely wouldn't have pulled this off, I swear to God. Thank you so much. I'm going to give you so much more to hate in the future, trust me. I love y'all."