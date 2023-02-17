'Law & Order: SVU': Fin Finds Surprise Guest in Special Ice-T Birthday Episode (Exclusive)

NBC is airing a special episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursday night to celebrate Ice-T's longevity with the series. Coincidentally, "Dutch Tears" will also air on Ice-T's 65th birthday. The Grammy-winning rapper has played Lt. Odafin Tutola on SVU for 23 years, joining the show in Season 2. In an exclusive preview clip shared with PopCulture.com, Fin arrives home to find a surprise guest.

In "Dutch Tears," Mayans M.C. star Richard Cabral plays Ivan "Dutch" Hernandez, a recently released convict who searches for Fin, his arresting officer. The teaser shows Fin arriving home from a party to find Hernandez waiting for him in his apartment, gun drawn. Meanwhile, A.D.A. Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) tries to get an arrest warrant even though he still does not have a positive suspect ID.

"Without giving too much away, Finn basically used to be a narcotics cop before he got over to SVU," Ice-T said of the episode in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. "Well, he gets the award one night, comes home, and this guy is sitting in his house and he has a gun on him. He says, 'You put me in jail for 20 years.' And it was from before SVU, and then the story unfolds from there. So you'll see I got a situation I have to address."

Ice-T, born Tracy Lauren Marrow, also launched a new podcast, Ice-T's Daily Game with iHeartPodcasts. Each episode is inspired by the advice he doles out on his popular Twitter account. "Every day I give out something called an ice-cold fact or a daily game," Ice-T told ET. "And it's just things that I've learned or quotes that I use from my life. A lot of them come from me, a lot of them come from other people I respect." The "Back on the Block" rapper said he recorded 200 episodes, and they will be released daily.

Ice-T was also among the performers for the 50 Years of hip-Hop tribute at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5. He performed his 1991 hit "New Jack Hustler (Nino's Theme)," which was featured in the movie New Jack City and Ice's album O.G. Original Gangster. "Most of my friends are more excited about it than I was, but they had to make it clear, 'Man, your kids, this is a legacy thing. You get to be amongst all the greats,'" Ice said of the performance. "So I'm very happy."

Law & Order: SVU Season 24 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, following new episodes of Law & Order. Law & Order: Organized Crime follows SVU at 10 p.m. ET. All three shows are available to stream on Peacock.