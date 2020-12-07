Mario Lopez Stars as Colonel Sanders in Steamy KFC Lifetime Movie

✖

Mario Lopez is starring in a Lifetime original film as the famous Colonel Harland Sanders. These days, known as the man behind the friend chicken at KFC's across the world, Lopez will bring the character to life in A Recipe For Seduction. The steamy movie will premiere on Dec. 13 at 12 p.m. ET and will provide viewers with suspense, romance and potential for "fowl" play according to Marketingdive.com.

Following a partnership between KFC and Uber Eats, the short film, timing out at 15 minutes, will tease a seductive love story with a plot focused around affairs and scheming, with an even bigger focus on fried chicken. While it may sound a little odd, due to the pandemic there is an increasing need for business when it comes to the popular chain, and this is a way for the franchise to bring a little entertainment to the homes of many and provide customers with a deal.

Thanks to the partnership, users can get six free extra crispy chicken tenders with a purchase of $20 or more. This is a way to raise brand awareness at a very crucial time. Delivery services are now put in jeopardy as restaurants and other businesses have either limited hours, capacity and help, forcing workers to be limited on income as well. Brands are getting more creative these days on how to market their businesses while the pandemic continues.

This isn't the first time KFC has brought a fictional character to life for marketing and entertainment purposes. In 2017, as part of their Mother's Day promotion, the brand produced a romance novel featuring a hunky version of Sanders in "Tender Wings of Desire." The 96 page book followed a very similar plot to A Recipe For Seduction.

As for Lopez, he's already been making headlines recently with the Saved by the Bell reboot. Fellow former cast members from the original sitcom have joined the actor as well. Popular faces like Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen and Elizabeth Berkley have joined the television host on set of the new series. In the reboot, the cast members of the original 90s hit are all grown up with full-time careers. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Lopez discussed the new series prior to its premiere on NBC saying that he was really excited for fans to see it and hoped they would all tune in and support the new actors and actresses apart of the project.