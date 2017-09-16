Mario Lopez Assaulted at Las Vegas Spa

An unidentified spa goer assaulted Extra‘s TV host, Mario Lopez Friday night.

TMZ reports the former Saved by the Bell star was working out at the Planet Hollywood Spa by Mandera in Las Vegas on Friday when he accidentally bumped into a guest of the resort upon leaving the bathroom.

With tensions escalating quickly, the news agency reports that the man was ready to get into an argument with Lopez, asking him “You got a problem?” An employee of the spa stepped in, ultimately breaking up the argument.

Earlier, Lopez had left his phone on one of the locker room benches, and said he just wanted to get his phone and leave. At this time, TMZ reports the assaulter suddenly grabbed Lopez’s phone and threw it against a wall, smashing it to pieces.

While security and law enforcement arrived to the scene, sources tell TMZ no arrests were made and Lopez did not press charges. However, he did get his phone replaced by the hotel, free of charge. Further, the agency reports the spa goer stirring up trouble has been banned from the facility.

Photo credit: Getty / Noel Vasquez

