Evan Rachel Wood Continues to Pressure Authorities to Take Action Against Marilyn Manson

Westworld actor Evan Rachel Wood continues to speak out against her alleged abuser, rock star Marilyn Manson, this time calling out the lack of action from the Los Angeles Police Department on Instagram. Wood named Manson, real name Brian Warner, as her abuser in February. They were in a relationship from 2007 until 2010, starting when Wood was 19 and Manson was 38. After Wood spoke out, several other women came forward with stories of their own abuse allegedly at the hands of Manson.

“If you are outraged about the lack of movement from law enforcement, please call the District Attorney, the Attorney General, LAPD, your local representatives, and ask, ‘What is being done about Brian Warner?’ We need to keep the pressure on. We need your help,” Wood wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, also sharing relevant phone numbers for her followers.

Back in February, Wood — who was previously engaged to Manson — named him as her abuser, writing in a social media post, “The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.” She went on to add, “I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Her statement prompted many other women to come forward with allegations against Manson, all of which he has denied. Many celebrities from the rock world have since spoken out in support of Wood, including Limp Bizkit’s Wes Borland, who played guitar with Manson for a brief period. “I was there when he was with Evan Rachel Wood, I was at his house, it’s not f—ing cool. That’s all I’m gonna say about it,” Borland said during a live stream event. “Sorry to take this to a dark place, but that guy is canceled, goodbye, don’t let the door hit you on the way out.”

In addition to the allegations made by Wood, Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Manson, claiming the singer raped her during their brief relationship. He is also facing separate assault allegations from another, unnamed, ex-girlfriend, who filed a lawsuit against him, as well. Manson has denied all the allegations against him.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.