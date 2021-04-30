Marilyn Manson Sued for Sexual Assault by 'Game of Thrones' Actress

Marilyn Manson is being sued by a Game of Thrones actress who is claiming rape. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Esme Bianco, who is best known for her role as Ros on the hit HBO series, claimed that she was drugged, tortured and sexually assaulted by the 52-year-old musician. Bianco met Manson in 2005 through his then-fiancee, and he expressed interest in casting in some film projects.

Manson connected with Bianco again after his divorce in 2007 and then made his first "sexual overtures" toward her by requesting nude photographs, but acted as if he was joking. The abuse began when Manson flew her to Los Angeles in early 2009 to film a music video for his song "I Want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies." This story is developing.