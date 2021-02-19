Marilyn Manson Abuse Allegations Under Criminal Investigation After Multiple Women Speak Out

✖

Marilyn Manson is being investigated by authorities after multiple allegations of abuse and battery from several women were leveled over the last month. Police are looking into the domestic violence allegation, TMZ reported Thursday morning, with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Bureau confirming to Entertainment Tonight that they were investigating Manson, born Brian Warner.

Manson has denied all allegations of abuse against him, including that of ex-fiancé Evan Rachel Wood, who came forward earlier this month to name her alleged abuser, whom she began dating in 2007 when she was 19 and he was 38 and got engaged to in 2010. "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years," Wood claimed in a statement on Instagram. "I was brainwashed and manipulated in submission."

"I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail," she continued. "I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Manson denied the allegations against him in a statement on Instagram at the time, calling the claims "horrible distortions of reality" and stating that his intimate relationships "have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners." He added, "Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth." Manson's record label announced soon after it would no longer be working with him.

Wood went on to share stories of other women with similar stories to hers, including Ashley Walters and Ashley Lindsay Morgan, who all said they suffer from PTSD after their alleged abuse by the musician, and Sarah McNeilly, who alleged Manson "threatened to bash my face in with a baseball bat." Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco also detailed her relationship with Manson in a piece for The Cut, alleging she was subject to mental and physical torture.

"I basically felt like a prisoner," she claimed in the article. "I came and went at his pleasure. Who I spoke to was completely controlled by him. I called my family hiding in the closet." The actress claimed she felt less-than-human after living with Manson for two months, alleging that he cut her with a knife on her torso at one point and she didn't resist. "I just remember laying there, and I didn’t fight it," Bianco said. "It was kind of this final-straw moment where I had lost all sense of hope and safety."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org.