Marilyn Manson’s Past Year of Injuries, Illness and Controversy

Marilyn Manson made headlines over the weekend after the rocker collapsed on stage after performing four songs in Houston on Sunday night, after reportedly not feeling well ahead of the show.

“Thanks Houston for being understanding. I ended up in doctor’s care, but I gave it my best and you guys were amazing,” he tweeted after the fact.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Aside from this weekend’s collapse, Manson has had a year marked by difficulty, including injury and legal allegations.

Scroll through for details on the rocker’s turbulent year.

July 2017

Last year, Manson revealed that his father, Hugh Warner, passed away. He shared the news with a childhood photo of himself with his father that was previously unseen.

“Today I lost my father, Hugh Warner,” Manson wrote. “He taught me how to be a man, a fighter and a survivor. He taught me how to shoot a gun. How to drive. How to lead. He will always be the best dad in the world. Somehow and somewhere, I know he is with my mom now. I will keep my promise and never let you down. I miss and love you dad.”

September 2017

In October, the singer was injured during a concert in New York after a stage prop crashed and fell on top of him.

The center of the stage featured two large prop guns, and when Manson grabbed onto the structure, one of the guns came crashing down.

“Manson suffered an injury towards the end of his NYC show. He is being treated at a local hospital,” a rep for Manson told Rolling Stone at the time.

The crash broke Manson’s leg and forced him to cancel tour dates and perform in a wheelchair until he healed.

November 2017

Later that year, the rocker faced backlash after he pointed a fake rifle at a crowd during a concert in San Bernardino, California.

While on stage, Manson held a fake semi-automatic rifle and aimed it at the audience, pretending to spray them with bullets. The singer had attached a microphone to the top of the faux gun to perform his song “We Know Where You F—ing Live.”

The moment happened just over one day after 26 people were killed in a church shooting near San Antonio, Texas, and just under two years after 14 people were killed in a mass shooting in San Bernardino.

February 2018

Early this year, Manson was performing in New York when he had an apparent meltdown on stage, going on multiple rants.

According to Pitchfork, Manson repeatedly asked fans to say they loved him, with the audience growing more confused as the rocker’s speech went on.

The singer eventually dropped his microphone and walked off stage, prompting the crowd to shout, “F— you, Manson.”

February 2018

Also in February, Manson was accused of sexual assault by actress Charlyne Yi, who claimed that Manson assaulted her and other women while visiting the set of House during the show’s final season.

“Ugh don’t even get me started on Marilyn Manson,” Yi wrote on Twitter. “Yes this happened a long time ago — on the last season of House he came on set to visit because he was a huge fan of the show & he harassed just about every woman asking us if we were going to scissor, rhino & called me a China man.”

“I genuinely hope he gets help,” she continued. “It’s so triggering to see people come up on the internet who have harassed you. And then when you talk about the incidents you become known as the person tied to the harasser. And that’s just your name from now on. It almost overrides who you are.”

May 2018

In May, Manson had a police report filed against him accusing him of unspecified sex crimes in regards to events that allegedly took place in 2011. The report included the woman claiming that she had been held captive by Manson for 48 hours.

The Hollywood Reporter shares that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined the case due to the statue of limitations and “absence of corroboration.”

“Under current policy, the Los Angeles County District Attorney must investigate any claim of sexual abuse, no matter how outlandish,” Manson’s attorney, Howard E. King, Esq., said in a statement. “The allegations made to the police were and are categorically denied by Mr. Warner and are either completely delusional or part of a calculated attempt to generate publicity for the claimant’s business of selling Manson memorabilia. Any claim of sexual impropriety or imprisonment at that, or any other, time is false.”

August 2018

On Sunday, Manson was performing in Houston, Texas when he collapsed on stage.

Prior to his set, the photo pit was emptied and the singer’s manager told the press Manson did not want photos taken of him as he was not feeling well.

In addition, Rob Zombie told the audience Manson was “under the weather” and would not be able to join him for a duet of The Beatles’ “Helter Skelter.”

Photo Credit: Getty / NurPhoto