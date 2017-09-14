Marilyn Manson Reveals the Hilariously Petty Way He Got Revenge on Justin Bieber During Feud

If you’re in the middle of a feud with one of your arch-rivals, and you’re looking to get a little revenge, just ask Marilyn Manson what to do. After his recent spat with Justin Bieber, it’s clear this guy knows exactly how to handle things.

During his tour, Bieber began selling shirts with Manson’s face on the front, without asking for the singer’s permission. As you could probably guess, this didn’t sit too well with Manson.

While speaking with Billboard, Manson opened up about the night he confronted Bieber about the shirts.

“I saw a little girl in a pink hoodie with blond hair, and it turns out to be Bieber,” Manson said. “I sit down and I say, ‘Hey, so you wore my shirt and everything onstage.’ He was one of those touchy people that hit you when they talk, and he comes up to about d**k height. Then he goes, ‘I made you relevant again.’”

Manson obviously didn’t love the disrespectful comment, so he decided a little payback was in order.

“I reply, ‘That was a great idea you had about doing [my song] ‘The Beautiful People’ at your show at Staples Center tomorrow.’ And he goes, ‘Yeah, it was,’ not knowing that I told him an idea that I had just made up. His tour manager sat down, and I asked, ‘What time is sound check tomorrow? What time should I be there? Because we’re going to do ‘Beautiful People.” Obviously, when 4 p.m. rolled around the next day, I just didn’t show.”

According to Manson, the t-shirts weren’t even that big of a deal, and he didn’t need to sue Bieber’s company over the rights.

“They were very much like, ‘We know we’re wrong here; just take as many dollars as you want.’ So it was a double ‘f**k you.’ But wouldn’t have happened if he hadn’t said, ‘I made you relevant again.’”

