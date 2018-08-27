Marilyn Manson Breaks Silence After Onstage Collapse

Marilyn Manson thanked his fans for “understanding” after he collapsed onstage during a concert in the Houston, Texas area Sunday night.

Thanks Houston for being understanding. I ended up in doctor’s care, but I gave it my best and you guys were amazing. — Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson) August 20, 2018

Manson made it through just four songs before collapsing. He was reportedly not feeling well before the show even began, reports Ultimate Classic Rock. Before he started his set, the photo pit was emptied and his managers told the press he did not want to be photographed because he was ill.

Rob Zombie, who is touring with the 49-year-old, told fans that Manson was feeling “under the weather” and could not join him for their usual duet, a cover of The Beatles’ “Helter Skelter.”

“He’s probably on the bus feeling like crap. I need a partner for the next song so let’s sing it really loud and make him feel better,” Zombie said.

Fan-shot video shows Manson trying to perform the Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams” before collapsing. Another video shows audience members saying Manson blamed his illness on “heat poisoning” before he began the song “This Is The New S—.”

“Upon finishing ‘Sweet Dreams’ he collapsed on top of one of the monitors,” Houston Press music reviewer Jack Gorman wrote. “Roadies could be seen on the side of the stage worriedly contemplating on whether or not to assist him.”

Sunday’s incident was the second time Manson was forced to cancel a show during the tour with Zombie. Last month, he was forced to pull out of a show in Toronto at the last minute; his team told fans he was suffering from the flu.

“Marilyn Manson was unable to perform on his and Rob Zombie’s Twins Of Evil tour in Toronto last night due to the flu,” a statement from his Twitter account read at the time.

Marilyn Manson was unable to perform on his and Rob Zombie’s Twins Of Evil tour in Toronto last night due to the flu. Manson is recovering and is set to perform at all scheduled dates starting tomorrow at Heavy Montreal. — Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson) July 27, 2018

Last year, he was forced to postpone his Heaven Upside Down tour after suffering a nasty fall onstage during a New York City show in October. A stage prop fell, crushing his leg. He eventually felt well enough to pick back up on tour, but he used a wheelchair.

During a show in February, Manson also abruptly ended a performance after going on an incoherent rant. He dropped his microphone and suddenly left the stage.